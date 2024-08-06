Alex Pereira Gets Accused of R*pe and Sexual Abuse by TikTok Star During UFC 302

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and r*pe

Alex Pereira has been accused of r*pe! Recently, a TikTok user going by the name Mere_G_Brown uploaded 3 different videos that span around 19 minutes. In the clips, the user can be seen detailing the entire incident that allegedly took place on July 2, i.e., the day of UFC 302.

The user started her video by saying that one of her friends was an MMA enthusiast and followed Alex Pereira’s translator. His translator then followed her back and asked her to join Pereira in training along with another friend of hers.

Continuing with her account, the TikTok user stated that they went to a private gym named Crews MMA, where Pereira met them after sparring. However, she then accused Pereira and his translator of making her friend, who was 20 years old, drink alcohol. Soon after, the user stated that they were taken to a hotel on the UFC 302 night named Courtyard Marriott, where they waited for Alex Pereira till 2-3 am in the morning.

The user then accused Poatan of asking the TikTok user to get in bed with him and gave a detailed explanation of how Pereira forced her and abused her sexually. However, even though the videos posted by the user have become overly viral, the entire clip does not have any concrete proof to validate the accusations brought in by the TikTok user.

Advertisement

Naturally, the MMA world is divided and is questioning the credibility of the accusations. No reactions to the allegations have been given by Alex Pereira or his translator at this point. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira, who is currently looking to make his transition from the light heavyweight to the heavyweight division of the UFC, has been given a condition by Dana White.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Dana White was asked about the idea of Pereira making a move to the heavyweight division. The UFC head honcho stated that first, Pereira will have to fight all the contenders in his division and then a super fight between him and Jon Jones can be made official.

Alex Pereira has already dominated the likes of Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka. With the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev hoping to get a title shot, Pereira will surely have his work cut out.

Advertisement

Thus, with a fresh new controversy brewing, Alex Pereira might be in serious trouble if the TikTok user can prove her allegations. But until then, Poatan will be focusing on continuing with the good work that he has been doing inside the octagon in recent times.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.