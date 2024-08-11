Alex Pereira Gets Support From Fellow UFC Mate as R*pe Charges Take a New Turn

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and r*pe.

Alex Pereira has found a fellow UFC mate extending his support to him after the recent r*pe allegations. In a shocking accusation from an OnlyFans user, Meredith Brown, Poatan was accused of sexually abusing her without consent. While such an allegation riled up the entire MMA realm, UFC lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney has recently extended his support to the light heavyweight champion.

Taking to his X account, McKinney joked about the entire incident and wrote, “This should count as another title defense for him.” Well, what McKinney wanted to point out was the fact that the allegations brought against Alex Pereira were not true. True enough, Meredith Brown has deleted all her videos from social media where she was seen detailing the entire incident. In fact, Brown also proceeded to deactivate and reactivate her Instagram profile which further added to the suspicions of the allegations being false.

Brown uploaded a total of 3 videos on her TikTok that spanned over 18 minutes. In those videos, Brown stated that Pereira’s translator, Mel had asked one of her friends to come visit Poatan and also requested to bring Brown along with her. According to Brown’s account, she initially went to Crews MMA and then was asked to wait at the Courtyard Marriott hotel.

It was in this hotel that Pereira allegedly forced himself onto her despite her repeatedly asking the UFC fighter not to. Soon after the videos became viral, fans couldn’t help but notice a few red flags. Firstly, the alleged victim only gave a verbal description of the entire incident. She did not provide any screenshots, CCTV footage, or other concrete evidence to back her claims. Although she mentioned getting hold of security footage, that didn’t stand as substantial.

Next up, Meredith Brown claimed that she was not a UFC fan and had not attended any UFC events earlier. Surprisingly, videos of Brown enjoying her time at UFC 299 soon surfaced further leading to the suspicions rising. Making matters worse, a leaked Instagram DM showed Meredith Brown flaunting the controversy. Brown boasted about the amount of fame and traction she was getting overnight from the controversy.

While a video of Alex Pereira surfaced where he allegedly agreed to have spent a night with Brown, it was soon found to be fake. As of now, Poatan has not reacted to the allegations. Now, it will be interesting to see if Alex Pereira will sue Brown for defamation if her charges were indeed fake.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

