Alex Pereira Has the Power to Conquer Heavyweight Says Boxing Star Zhilei Zhang: ‘Dominates Everybody Standing’

Could Alex Pereira conquer the UFC heavyweight division? Boxing star Zhilei Zhang thinks so. The UFC light heavyweight champion is already known for his striking power. But what does a heavyweight boxing contender have to say about it? Zhang recently sparred with Pereira and came away impressed.

“He dominates everybody standing,” Zhang revealed. Could Pereira's power translate to the heavyweight division? Zhang believes it can. This isn’t just praise from any fighter—Zhang is a force in the heavyweight division. So, what does this mean for Pereira's future? Is a move to heavyweight on the horizon?

During a revealing chat on The MMA Hour, Zhilei Zhang delved into the specifics of a sparring session with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira that left quite an impression. "We sparred once, for four rounds," Zhang recounted through his translator. Before Pereira stepped into the ring, Zhang had already been through twelve rounds with other sparring partners. Despite this, Pereira's skills stood out vividly. "He’s a good boxer. I can tell you he has good reflexes, good speed, and good power," Zhang praised.

Pereira, originally a GLORY kickboxing champion, has not only transitioned to MMA but has soared to the top of the sport. Winning Fighter of the Year honors and headlining major UFC events are just a few of his accolades. Now, he’s eyeing an even bigger challenge—the heavyweight division. This isn't just ambition speaking; Pereira has shown a knack for making the impossible look easy.

Advertisement

Moreover, a potential clash against Jon Jones, a legend in his own right, is on the horizon, stirring excitement among fans and analysts alike. Such a fight would not only test Pereira's prowess in a new weight class but also likely draw massive attention to the UFC. The idea of Pereira stepping up to face such a formidable opponent energizes discussions around the sport, suggesting a blockbuster bout that could redefine rankings and legacies.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Alex Pereira really respond to R*PE allegations from OF model? Exploring viral video

Zhang believes in Pereira's potential in the heavyweight class. "I think he has it," Zhang stated confidently. "He has the power to translate to heavyweight." These words carry weight, coming from a seasoned boxer like Zhang, and they underscore the anticipation of what Pereira could achieve next.

As the MMA community watches closely, Pereira's journey hints at more history-making moments to come in the octagon. Could we soon see him take on Jon Jones in a blockbuster fight? And more importantly, could Pereira make history as the first UFC fighter to claim titles in three divisions?

Advertisement