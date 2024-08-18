Alex Pereira Hints At A Probable Middleweight Clash Following Dricus du Plessis’ Victory

Alex Pereira is coming down to the middleweight again! Well, that is what Poatan himself has declared right after the UFC 305 concluded. Coming into the high-profile clash against Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis was under significant pressure. Fortunately for him, du Plessis looked dominant right from the word go as Adesanya struggled to keep up with the striking. Contrary to popular beliefs, it was du Plessis who prevailed despite his fighting style being termed as ‘awkward’.

Well, this victory seems to have garnered the attention of Alex Pereira. Reacting to du Plessis’ victory, Poatan expressed his urge to fight the middleweight champion. Taking to his Instagram account, the UFC light heavyweight champion stated, “l'm going down to 84kg again… Coming down to 185 one more time.” For the uninitiated, Pereira has previously fought in the middleweight division. Squaring off against Israel Adesanya, Pereira won the middleweight title before moving to the light heavyweight division.

However, despite Pereira’s recent post, it is unlikely that he would move down his weight class. Especially, when the rumors have been circulating about Poatan trying to make a case for a heavyweight division move instead. After decimating Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka within 120 days, Pereira stated that he wanted more staunch challenges coming his way. Expressing his interest to fight in the heavyweight division, speculations about a super fight with Jon Jones surfaced.

Reacting to the possibility, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall too, invited Pereira for a bout, which was later thwarted by Dana White. At present, Alex Pereira is scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr . Defending his belt for the third time this year, Pereira will look to continue his dominating run in the UFC. Interestingly, this match-up has riled up a significant displeasure amidst the community.

Khalil Rountree Jr. getting a title shot seemed too far-fetched. Pereira was expected to face Magomed Ankalaev as his next opponent. Surprisingly, Ankalaev’s next opponent was announced to be Aleksander Rakic. Reacting to the uproar, Ankalaev stated that he is ready for every challenge thrown at him. Requesting not to sympathize with him, Ankalaev said that he would win against Rakic and wait for Pereira whenever the UFC wants to make the fight official.

As for Pereira, beating Rountree Jr. will be yet another milestone achieved. And if he does manage to win, there is very little chance that Poatan would go down in weight. Thus, with Dricus du Plessis retaining, it remains to be seen who among Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker is next for ‘Stillknocks’.

