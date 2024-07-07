Alex Pereira 'Honored' After Anthony Joshua Expresses Desire to See 'Poatan' in the Boxing Ring

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua wants UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to step inside the boxing ring.

In just three years, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has achieved several milestones, which are only accomplished by a handful of fighters worldwide.

Pereira made his UFC debut in 2021. Next, Poatan captured the UFC middleweight championship, and last year, in 2023, Pereira captured the UFC light heavyweight championship.

With his UFC light heavyweight championship victory, Alex Pereira was also crowned as the ninth UFC two divisional champion.

Recently, Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight crown on a two-week short notice in a rematch against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. He defeated Jiri Prochazka in round two with a head kick and follow-up punches on the ground in dominating fashion.

In eight months, Alex Pereira has partaken in three title matches and has managed to finish three fights under two rounds via ferocious knockouts.

Recently, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua expressed his thoughts on Alex Pereira on X (formerly Twitter) and conveyed he wants Poatan to enter the boxing ring once. Last year, Anthony Joshua knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match.

Anthony Joshua tweeted, “Alex Pereira should make a boxing debut one day.”

Poatan has reacted to Anthony Joshua’s suggestion of taking a boxing match-up. Alex Pereira quoted Anthony Joshua's tweet and said, “I’m honoured you think so. It’s always been my dream. I’m 37, and I cannot make a career in it, so who do you recommend I fight?”

Alex Pereira’s MMA Record

1. Jungle Fight 82: Alex Pereira vs. Quemuel Ottoni

- Date: October 24, 2015

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

2. Jungle Fight 85: Alex Pereira vs. Marcelo Cruz

- Date: January 23, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:07

3. Jungle Fight 87: Alex Pereira vs. Marcus Vinicius Fialho da Silveira

- Date: May 21, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:55

4. LFA 95: Alex Pereira vs. Thomas Powell

- Date: November 20, 2020

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:04

5. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Date: 6 Nov 2021

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:18

6. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Date: 12 March 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 276: Israel Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Date: 2 July 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

8. UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 13 November 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 5

- Time: 2:01

9. UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 9 April 2023

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:21

10. UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Date: 30 July 2023

- Result: Win

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs.Alex Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Date: 30 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

12. UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs.Jamahal Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Date: 14 April 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:14

