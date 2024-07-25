Alex Pereira Hypes Fans Over Possible UFC Return With Screenshot of Dana White’s Call

Alex Pereira might be on course for a third fight this year. The UFC light heavyweight champion has already appeared twice this year in 120 days. After winning the title from Jiri Prochazka, Poatan first defended his title in UFC 300. In the main event, the Brazilian was pitted against the former champion, Jamahal Hill. While many thought it would be a tough test for Pereira, the Brazilian knocked out Hill in the first round to pick up the win.

Pereira’s second appearance was even more dramatic. Having just fought against Hill in April, nobody expected to see Alex Pereira anytime soon. However, when the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler main event got canceled, Pereira stepped in. He took up the challenge of facing Jiri Prochazka and finished him in the second round. And now, according to the latest update from Poatan, he might not yet be done for this year.

Alex Pereira stirs up speculation

Alex Pereira has stirred up speculations with an X post recently. The Brazilian fighter posted a screenshot of his cellphone, where an incoming call from Dana White can be seen flashing on the screen. Pereira captioned the post, “Chama ou não chama ?”

While Pereira did not provide any further insights into what the call was about, several possibilities can be presumed. There have been rumors about Pereira making his third appearance against Magomed Ankalaev later this year. Poatan earlier pointed out that he would like to feature in a fight in November-December. However, nothing was confirmed by the UFC.

Interestingly, Alex Pereira also got a call-up from Jake Paul recently. Following his bout with Mike Perry, Paul proposed to Pereira for a boxing match. Much to the surprise of the fans, Pereira immediately FaceTimed ‘The Problem Child’ and expressed his wish to make the fight happen.

Thus, an incoming call from Dana White at this moment holds significant weight. Meanwhile, leaks of Alex Pereira featuring along with Jon Jones have been doing the rounds.

Is Alex Pereira and Jon Jones on the same card?

The entire fight world desperately wants to see Jon Jones v Alex Pereira settle the GOAT debate. Unfortunately, that match is not going to happen anytime soon. Both Jones and Pereira have their hands full at the moment. However, the fans might get to see both these fighters together on the same card if recent rumors are to be believed.

According to a post on X by an account named Rueben Carter, UFC 309 will be featuring the two stalwarts. The update claims that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will headline the event while Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will be the co-main event.

While this does sound like a dream PPV card for the fans, we will have to wait for the seal of approval from Dana White. Thus, a lot is happening around Alex Pereira. It will now be interesting to see how he handles all the attention and keeps doing his work with proper composure.