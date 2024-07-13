Alex Pereira Is Ready to Face Any Opponent in the UFC Next: ‘Doesn’t Matter to Me'

Alex Pereira seems to be ready for anyone and everyone coming his way. With Pereira wreaking havoc in the light heavyweight division, the limelight has been on him for quite some time. Recently, Kamaru Usman detailed how being a dominant champion does not make Alex Pereira a better pound-for-pound fighter. Daniel Cormier then gave his take to prove that Usman was wrong in his deductions.

Well, all these things apparently do not bother Poatan. Pereira has even expressed disinterest in Tom Aspinall calling him out, as he only wants title fights. Having said that, Alex Pereira is ready for anybody that the UFC wants him to fight.

Alex Pereira wants to evolve more

Alex Pereira recently sat down on his YouTube channel to summarize his thoughts in a video. He discussed everything from his move to heavyweight to when he will fight again this year. Amidst all these, Pereira also gave a hint of his fearless mind by stating how none of the names mattered to him.

Alex Pereira said in Portuguese, “If it's Jon Jones, if it's Tom Aspinall, it doesn't matter... Many people try to promote themselves, saying they're going to knock me out or submit me. The difference [between] these people [and myself] is that I am evolving, so each fight becomes harder for them. Whoever it is, it doesn't matter to me.”

Meanwhile, after having a thunderous start to 2024, Alex Pereira will be facing Magomed Ankalaev next. While Ankalaev started his trash talk, Alex Pereira came up with a suitable reply.

Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev recently stated that he will knock Alex Pereira out in their upcoming bout. He further said that he will not use wrestling and beat Alex Pereira in his own game of striking. Responding to such claims, Pereira called Ankalaev someone who is ‘trying to self promote, trying to belittle’ Alex Pereira.

Poatan then went on to say that he is constantly evolving as a fighter. Previously, he only had kickboxing in his arsenal. But now, Pereira has learned more maneuvers that make it harder for his fighters to win. Thus, with things starting to heat up, it remains to be seen whether Ankalaev can prove his talk or if Alex Pereira will prevail once again.

