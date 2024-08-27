Alex Pereira Kickboxing Record - How Many Losses Does Alex Pereira Have?

Alex Pereira has been running riot in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. Within three years of joining the Dana White led promotion, the Brazilian had ascended to the pinnacle of success. Having competed in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, Poatan has clinched the belt in both the weight categories. Specializing in the kickboxing discipline, Alex Pereira has a professional kickboxing record of 33 wins and 7 losses.

Interestingly, Pereira has secured 21 of his 33 victories via knockout. Before coming to the UFC, Alex Pereira was registered under the GLORY kickboxing promotion. Establishing his reign of dominance, the Brazilian fighter won the GLORY middleweight and the light heavyweight championship. He became the very first fighter in the history of the promotion to become a two division champion. Back in 2014, Pereira emerged victorious in the Middleweight contender tournament.

Competing in the GLORY: 46 China, Pereira beat Simon Marcus to clinch the middleweight crown. Poatan later defeated Donegi Abana to claim the GLORY light heavyweight championship. One of the biggest highlights of Pereira’s career was his intense rivalry with Israel Adesanya. Right from the GLORY kickboxing days, Adesanya and Pereira have been going at each other. However, it is the Brazilian that enjoys a significant 3-1 win-loss record against the Nigerian.

Coming into the UFC, Alex Pereira suffered a solitary loss at the hands of Adesanya. However, by then, Poatan had already defeated his arch rival once and had clinched the UFC middleweight championship. Next up, Pereira went up against Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title. After defeating Prochazka to become the two division champion, Pereira has been on a rampage since.

First up, he faced off against the returning Jamahal Hill. Hill never lost the title and had to vacate the same due to an injury. Thus, a lot of critics stated that Hill might pose a significant threat to Pereira. But when the UFC 300 main event got underway, the story was quite different. After eating up a groin kick, Pereira delivered a thundering blow to Hill’s chin that knocked him out.

Pereira then stunned everyone as he returned to defend his title once again within 120 days. Trying to avenge his previous loss, Jiri Procahzka got hit on the back of the head as he crashed to the ring canvas to hand Alex Pereira another victory. Thus, all in all, Alex Pereira is aiming to ascend to the top of UFC ranks. It remains to be seen how he advances further in the promotion.

