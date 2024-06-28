Alex Pereira Opens up on Alcohol Addiction; Admits He Was ‘Afraid’ in Candid Confession Ahead of UFC 303

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction



Alex Pereira was once neck-deep in alcohol addiction. Pereira is one of the biggest names in the UFC at the moment. Having successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill, ‘Poatan’ was supposed to be enjoying his vacation.

However, in a brute display of self-confidence, Pereira agreed to fight once again within two months. And this time, it will be his long-time nemesis, Jiri Prochazka. Back at UFC 295, it was Pereira who stripped Prochazka of his title. Since then, Pereira has only grown in stature. But this was not always the scenario with the Brazilian. In a recent interview, Pereira opened up about his struggles with alcohol. He even admitted to being afraid at one point.

Alex Pereira suffered from alcoholism

Imagine Alex Pereira being scared. Impossible, right? Well, alcohol does funny things to a man. And a prime example of the same is Alex Pereira. Speaking with Ian Bortolanza on the Nem Me Viu podcast, Pereira got candid about his alcohol consumption problem.

Poatan stated that he hit an all-time low when he struggled to make finances. To cope with the depression, Pereira resorted to drinking. Things went so wrong that the UFC lightweight champion gobbled up litres of alcohol every day.

He said, “At that time when I was really lost, I used to drink almost one liter [of alcohol] a day... I had no financial conditions, you know? Until recently, I was kind of afraid, ashamed [of speaking about his addiction].”

However, Pereira found his way out via sports. Having benefited significantly, Pereira has advised others to also embrace sports as a means to battle addictions. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira has a challenge thrown his way by an old foe.

Jamahal Hill still wants that rematch

Jamahal Hill never lost the UFC belt. He was forced to vacate his title due to an injury. Well, this was the biggest selling point of the coveted main event of UFC 300. But as soon as Hill and Pereira locked horns, things fell flat for Hill. Alex Pereira made short work of Hill and knocked him out in the first round itself.

However, Hill doesn’t seem to have moved over . In a recent statement, Jamahal Hill has expressed his wish to fight Alex Pereira once more. Hill said that post UFC 303, he will be coming for him.

Hill would even dodge a title shot to have the fight with Poatan. Thus, with the scenario intensifying, it will be interesting to see what the future holds.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.