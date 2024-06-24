Alex Pereira Opens up on Conor McGregor Pulling out of UFC 303 With Broken Toe; Aims for Consecutive Title Defense

Alex Pereira has expressed his opinions about the recent Conor McGregor situation. As the curtain to UFC 300 came down, all eyes were on Dana White. Attending the post-fight presser, the UFC head honcho did not disappoint. Amidst loud cheers, White confirmed the UFC 303 main event featuring Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, the excitement soon proved to be futile as Conor McGregor pulled out from the fight. Later, while addressing his fans, ‘Mystic Mac’ blamed a broken toe to be the culprit. Although the Irishman promised a quick turnaround, fans have started taking shots at the former UFC champ.

But McGregor’s replacement, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has a contrasting point of view. Recently, Pereira stated that people outside are often unaware of the exact situation. And thus, the Brazilian is backing ‘The Notorious.’

Alex Pereira supports Conor McGregor

Alex Pereira recently sat down in an interview with Stake.com. Speaking with Papa Kuranchie, Poatan reflected on McGregor’s decision to pull out of UFC 303. Reflecting on the same, Pereira said, “You know Conor knows how he feels and I think we are in very different situations and he has the means to be able to make those decisions… it’s really his decision and how he feels.”

Well, moving over to the real business, Alex Pereira displayed tremendous courage to accept the UFC 303 fight. It has just been a month since his outing against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Although Pereira got out almost untouched, turning around for yet another title fight in less than 90 days is commendable. But Jiri Prochazka won’t be an easy fight.

Jiri Prochazka aims for redemption against Poatan

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira faced off initially last year at UFC 295. In what was a debatable decision, Pereira took the victory via a second-round KO. Following the referee’s stoppage, Jiri Prochazka was visibly annoyed and was seen protesting vehemently.

But ‘The Czech Samurai’ made a thumping comeback as he knocked out Aleksander Rakic at UFC 300. Eyeing to avenge his failed title defense, Prochazka is itching to get back into the octagon. Pereira, on the other hand, has won belts in two weight classes within three of his UFC debut.

Poatan has also expressed his wishes to transition to heavyweight and have a title shot. But before that, he will have to tame the raging Samurai coming for him on June 29.