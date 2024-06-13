Alex Pereira Opens Up on Former Foe Israel Adesanya’s Possible Return vs Dricus du Plessis: ‘He Changed a Little Bit’

Alex Pereira has foreseen how Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis could hypothetically play out. Pereira has fought Adesanya four times in his career, twice in kickboxing and twice in the UFC.

Adesanya, meanwhile, has been out of action since his UFC 293 loss against Sean Strickland. He looks set to return at UFC 305. ‘Stylebender’ is expected to take on middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at the PPV event in Perth, Australia.

Alex Pereira predicts Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fought twice in the UFC. The Brazilian won the middleweight title by beating Adesanya at UFC 281. Adesanya returned the favor at UFC 287. Both fighters knocked each other out.

Pereira has claimed those fights have taken a toll on Adesanya. He thinks his former adversary doesn’t look the same fighter anymore. Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, ‘Poatan’ said: “Being honest with you, like I said before, why the Strickland fight for him would be a hard fight and looking how everything played out, how everything worked, after I fought Adesanya, he changed a little bit.”

Pereira added: “It’s kind of like, I’m not going to say he’s not the same anymore but he’s been performing a little different, so I don’t even know what to expect.”

Alex Pereira is currently the light heavyweight champion. Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is set to return with vengeance on his mind.

Alex Pereira claims Israel Adesanya is not interested in fighting him again

Alex Pereira, after winning the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295, called out Israel Adesanya. ‘Poatan’, however, has revealed that Adesanya isn’t interested in fighting him again.

He told Fox Sports Australia: “I tried to make that fight – you saw I tried to make that fight – but he (Israel Adesanya) didn’t show any interest.”

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, though, could end up sharing the same card again. Pereira has been touted to take on Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 305. Adesanya is expected to return on the same card.