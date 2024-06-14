Alex Pereira Reacts to Replacing Conor McGregor in UFC 303 Main Event on Short Notice: ‘The Spirits Are With Me'

Alex Pereira has reacted to him replacing Conor McGregor in UFC 303 on short notice. He will be fighting against Jiri Prochazka, which is a rematch. The upcoming bout has replaced Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler's much-talked-about event, which had to be canceled due to the Irishman’s injury.

Pereira and Prochaka fought previously at UFC 295. ‘Poatan’ earned a second-round TKO win to become the light heavyweight champion. The pair will now engage in a rematch that promises fireworks.

Alex Pereira reacts after stepping in on short notice

Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to headline UFC 303. He is doing that yet again to save another massive card. In his short UFC stint, Pereira has become arguably the face of the company.

‘Poatan’ has reacted to taking on Prochazka, writing on his Instagram: “I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen, it is me! POATAN!”

Pereira embodies a warrior spirit. His actions show that the Brazilian MMA star practices what he preaches. Further in his post, Pereira wrote: “This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC, Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take, but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me, and I’m ready for it all.”

Pereira has won seven of his eight UFC fights, five by knockout. One shouldn’t miss him watching on TV because of his exciting fighting style.

Prochazka, on the other hand, is a former light heavyweight champion. The Czech fighter has finished 29 of his 30 professional fights. Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira 1 was fireworks as long as it lasted. There’s no reason the rematch should be any different.

Jiri Prochazka reacts after Alex Pereira's fight announcement

While Alex Pereira embodies a warrior spirit, Jiri Prochazka is a modern-day samurai in the eyes of many. The Polish fighter lives by that code. He is one of the most beloved and respected fighters in the UFC, much like his next opponent, Pereira.

‘BJP’ issued a social media statement after his UFC 303 main event fight was confirmed. He wrote: “No space for mistakes. Just WIN/NOW/HERE”

Replacing Conor McGregor is a near-impossible task. No other fighter can bring the hype like the Irishman. That said, Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 is a tantalizing showdown for fight fans.