Alex Pereira Receives Surprising Praise From Jamahal Hill After UFC 303 Win: ‘Beautiful Adjustments Bro'

Jamahal Hill has lauded Alex Pereira for the adjustments he made during the UFC 303 win against Jiri Prochazka. ‘Sweet Dreams’ reckons Pereira is evolving and getting better as a fighter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hill pointed out that this was one of the rare fights where ‘Poatan’ looked perfect from start to finish. Hill also added that Pereira was more defensively responsible when throwing his shots.

Jamahal Hill praises Alex Pereira’s performance

Jamahal Hill, who has gone back and forth with Alex Pereira since their UFC 300 fight , offered surprising praise to Pereira. He was impressed by the way Pereira tackled the challenges Jiri Prochazka presented.

Analyzing the fight on his YouTube channel, Hill said, “The first hook that he landed on Jiří, he hit him and you could see the eyes roll, you could see him get dazed a little bit. From there, he landed another one that kind of wobbled him, that kind of shook the legs a little bit and then he landed the one at the end of the round that put him out, that put him on his back.”

Hill added, “It’s beautiful adjustments bro, beautiful adjustments. He looked evolved, he looked like he’s taking more steps and getting better as a fighter.”

Jamahal Hill, since his UFC 300 knockout loss to Alex Pereira, has been adamant that he’ beat ‘Poatan’ in a rematch. Hill has often pointed out that Pereira took an unfair advantage by stopping the referee during the build-up of the knockout sequence.

He has criticized Pereira on occasions and has also vowed to leave Pereira unconscious the next time they fight. However, he has lauded Pereira’s performance against Prochazka, which is surprising considering his recent social media antics.

As for Pereira, he has now defended his light heavyweight title twice. ‘Poatan’ earned a stellar second-round knockout win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 after both fighters stepped in on two weeks’ notice.

Alex Pereira responds to Jamahal Hill’s post-UFC 303 callout

After Alex Pereira’s UFC 303 knockout win, Jamahal Hill claimed on social media that he’d face Pereira again. ‘Sweet Dreams’ opined that he’d win his next fight and then face Pereira in a rematch.

‘Poatan’ was asked about Hill’s callout during the post-UFC 303 press conference. His response was short and precise, as the Brazilian said, “Ok”.

Alex Pereira has moved on with other fights since his UFC 300 win against Jamahal Hill. ‘Seet Dreams’, though, remains persistent on getting another chance and proving he is a better fighter than Pereira.