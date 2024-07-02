Alex Pereira Replaces Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently defended his title against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 on two weeks' short notice.

Originally, former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was headlining UFC 303 against ranked lightweight fighter Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts matchup at the welterweight division.

But two weeks away from the UFC 303 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor and his team decided to pull out of the main event clash against Michael Chandler after Mystic Mac sustained a toe injury during a sparring session while he was preparing for the fight.

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the UFC 303 pay-per-view was a major shakeup for the company. Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to main event UFC 303 and agreed to defend his championship against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch.

At the UFC 303 pay-per-view, Alex Pereira shocked the world by knocking out Jiri Prochazka cold in round two with a beautiful head kick, retaining his championship. Fight fans are praising Alex Pereira for his dedication to the sport, as he has been in three championship bouts in eight months and finished all of them in under two rounds via knockouts.

Now, Alex Pereira has been rewarded for his dedication, hard work, and commitment. Poatan has replaced UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the pound-for-pound ranking, taking his position at number two, while Jon Jones has been pushed back to number three on the chart.

Jon Jones breaks silence on his super-fight with Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira and Jon Jones are two of the biggest names in the world of mixed martial arts right now. Although Jon Jones's resume is far more impressive than Poatan's, there is still a lot of discussion about Alex Pereira and Jon Jones. Some fans feel Pereira will quickly surpass Jon Jones's legacy.

A couple of days back, Jon Jones expressed his willingness to lock horns with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a champion vs. champion matchup, as he feels the match between him and Poatan is the biggest match that the company can make right now.

After Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, he was asked about moving up to the heavyweight division to make history by becoming the first-ever three-division UFC champion if he managed to dethrone UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Alex Pereira expressed in the post-fight interview that if that’s what fight fans want to see, he'll do it soon for them.

Jon Jones's condition

Jon Jones reacted to his potential matchup with Alex Pereira after Poatan defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

Bones wrote on Twitter (now known as X): “When I beat Miocic, I might give him a chance, but only if he beats Aspinall. In any case, it would be an easy night for me; I would choke him out just like I did Gane. I’m the king of the jungle.”

Are you excited about the super fight between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and legendary UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones? Who do you think will win if these two titans lock horns in a mega-contest?