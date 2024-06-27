Alex Pereira Responds to Jiri Prochazka's Claims That Poatan Uses Spiritual Rituals to Win Fights Before UFC 303

We are now just hours away from the much-awaited UFC 303 extravaganza, where UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is set to lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event for the championship strap in a rematch.

A couple of hours ago, the UFC conducted a media event for the UFC 303 pay-per-view. In this event, UFC fighters performing on the card were presented one by one in front of the media, and they responded to questions asked by the press.

Main event challenger Jiri Prochazka was also at the event. He responded to multiple questions. One reporter asked the Czech Samurai about his previous claims on the MMA Hour Show that UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira uses black magic and shamans to win UFC fights.

Jiri Prochazka responded and expressed that he still feels the same way—that Alex Pereira participates in rituals before fighting, which helps him win big fights.

The Czech Samurai expressed, “He [Alex Pereira] is doing these rituals before the fight. Everybody can feel that. What's around him, and what's going on? And I think that Alex can't fight without that. So that's something he uses normally in fighting. Let's see. Right now, this is my challenge to him if we can fight in a clear way in this case.”

At the same event, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira made an appearance to interact with the media personalities.

An interviewer asked Poatan about Jiri Prochazka’s claims that Alex Pereira uses some ritualistic practices and spirits to win his bouts.

Alex Pereira reacted to Jiri’s claims and expressed, “Everybody has their own spirits. We're not only made of flesh and bone. I have found mine. If he did not find his, or if he doesn't believe, it's not my fault.”

UFC 303 Match Card

Initially, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was scheduled to headline the UFC 303 pay-per-view against sixth-ranked lightweight fighter Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts match at the welterweight division.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor injured himself in a sparring session while preparing for his much-awaited return bout at the UFC 303 spectacle. Mystic Mac and his team decided to pull out of the event, leaving UFC 303 in huge trouble.

Notorious's withdrawal from the UFC 303 pay-per-view was a massive shake-up for fight fans and especially for the company, which worked hard to rework the card after Conor McGregor pulled out of the main event.

Ultimately, after considering multiple options, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted the short-notice championship defense against former champion Jiri Prochazka. Some more bouts were canceled, but the UFC found replacements for them and also added a spectacular featherweight bout.

Main Card

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship)

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page (welterweight)

Prelims Card

Joe Pyfer vs. Mac-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday; (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez; (flyweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira; (bantamweight)

