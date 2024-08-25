Alex Pereira Revisits Old Tire Repair Shop in Brazil Where He Once Used To Work

Alex Pereira is back to repairing tires in Brazil. The UFC light heavyweight champion has been on a roll in the Dana White-led promotion recently. However, his beginnings were very humble as the 37-year-old dropped out of school and had to take up work at a tire local repair shop. Pereira also worked as a bricklayer’s assistant until he started his quest to find greatness in kickboxing. In a recently uploaded Instagram story, Poatan was spotted fixing tires once again.

The video looked like Alex Pereira was shooting some kind of a documentary. During the shooting, Pereira displayed glimpses of his expertise with tires. Poatan effortlessly handled the tire and separated the same from the wheel in an instant. However, this is not the first time Alex Pereira has showcased his tire-changing skills. Back in June 2024, Poatan and his kids were traveling to Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, on their way to the destination, the taxi Pereira’s kids were in got a flat tire. Unfazed by the crisis, Alex Pereira swiftly took out the jack and got to work. Displaying impeccable skills, the UFC light heavyweight champion changed the tire in a matter of minutes as the taxi drivers looked on in awe. Reflecting on the incident, Pereira compared the skill to that of riding a bicycle.

Pereira stated, “It’s just like riding a bicycle: Once you know, you know. Because I thought I didn’t know no more how to do it… Because the guy did not have a jack and had to get the jack from the other one. But you know what I mean, just got it done.” While Pereira is finding it a child’s play to change the tires of a car, his professional career might be in a bit of a turmoil.

Advertisement

After having successfully defended his light heavyweight title twice already this year, Alex Pereira will defend his title for the third time against Khalil Rountree Jr. While the choice of Rountree Jr. as an opponent over the likes of Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz raised eyebrows, several veterans of the game have expressed concerns for Pereira. According to Chael Sonnen , Khalil Rountree Jr. will pose a significant threat to Alex Pereira due to his fighting style.

Sonnen mentioned that Rountree Jr. has a counter attack based fighting style which might spell doom for Pereira. As Poatan usually looks to attack, this might leave him vulnerable to a possible knockout strike from Rountree Jr. Thus, with the things getting allegedly concerning for Pereira, it remains to be seen how well can Poatan tackle the issues.

ALSO READ: Sean Strickland Opens Up About Challenges of Facing Alex Pereira: ‘I’m Not Scared…but My Chin’