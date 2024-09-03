Alex Pereira Riles Up MMA Community by Confirming His Wish to Fight Dricus du Plessis: ‘I Want to Go Down’

Alex Pereira seems determined to move down a weight class. After initially hinting at a middleweight matchup, "Poatan" has now directly called out Dricus du Plessis. It all started right after Dricus du Plessis won the middleweight title by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Pereira took to his Instagram and teased a move down to middleweight. This was initially dismissed by experts, who stated that Pereira was not serious. However, his recent Instagram post suggests otherwise.

Considering what the UFC light heavyweight champion has said on his Instagram, a matchup between Alex Pereira and Dricus du Plessis seems like a real possibility at the moment.

Pereira said, “I'm focused on my next fight and I'm preparing for it, but you never know what can happen. So regardless of the result, I want to go down one more time to middleweight and fight for the belt. Hey Dricus, bring your will to fight me so you can prove that you are better than me. With your public statement, it’s easy to make this happen. Chama.”

Well, this sudden shift in narrative from Poatan has baffled a lot of fans. Sitting pretty atop the light heavyweight division, Pereira was eyeing a chance to move up to the heavyweight division to try and become the first-ever three-division champion. However, if Pereira does come down to middleweight, it will be interesting to see what the route map will be for him going forward.

Advertisement

On the contrary, Pereira moving down can also mean problems for the likes of Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. After Du Plessis is done with Sean Strickland, either one of Whittaker or Chimaev is expected to be the number one contender.

If Du Plessis retains against ‘Tarzan’, Pereira jumping the ship can very well offend both the fighters. But Dricus du Plessis seems to be unfazed. In fact, ‘Stillknocks’ have asked Pereira to stay in light heavyweight so that he can come up the weight class and fight Poatan.

As of now, Alex Pereira has a job at hand. After successfully thwarting the challenges of Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Pereira will defend his belt for the third time. However, Poatan’s next opponent will be Khalil Rountree Jr., much against the general expectation of seeing Magomed Ankalaev take the fight.

Despite the surprising choice, Pereira must be mindful as Rountree Jr. is a fierce striker. Thus, with a challenging fight staring his way, Alex Pereira has riled up the MMA community by teasing an unlikely future matchup.

Advertisement