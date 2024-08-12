Alex Pereira R*pe Accusation Takes New Turn as Friend of Alleged Victim Denies Viral Claim

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and rape

The truth about Alex Pereira’s r*pe accusations is out! Pereira, who is the current UFC light heavyweight champ, was accused of r*pe and sexual abuse. An OnlyFans user named Meredith Brown alleged that Pereira took her to a hotel room and forced himself onto her. Interestingly, in her full account of what transpired, she mentioned one of her friends as the first-hand witness to the entire chaos that ensued. And this is where things have gone seemingly awry for Meredith Brown.

In DramaAlert's recent post on X, a video of Brown’s alleged friend claims that nothing happened on the said date. Continuing her statement, the user named ‘jessymofo’ stated that she and Alex Pereira’s translator, Mel, were just friends. Revealing the truth, the user said, “I didn’t do anything with anyone that day, and I will never have OnlyFans.” Well, while this declaration sounds pretty much like the end of the controversy, the proof of the statements made being true remains unverified.

A couple of days ago, Meredith Brown uploaded 3 videos spanning over 18 minutes. During the course of the video, Brown went on to detail that one of her friends got in touch with Alex Pereira’s translator, Mel. He asked her friend to come and meet Pereira in private along with Brown. She recalled having visited a gym named Crews MMA, where Poatan was allegedly ‘getting all over’ Brown.

She then mentioned being asked to wait at the Courtyard Marriott hotel along with her friend. However, Brown accused Pereira of calling her into a room and forcing himself onto her despite not having her consent. However, doubts regarding the genuineness of her allegations persisted right from Day 1. Eagle-eyed fans stated that there was no substantial evidence to back the allegations brought in by Brown.

They also noted that despite Brown saying that UFC 302 was the first time she visited an UFC arena, Meredith was spotted enjoying it at UFC 299 as well. In the meantime, an alleged leaked screenshot of Brown’s DM depicted her enjoying all the attention thrown at her. She allegedly boasted about the fame she was getting overnight and also emphasized that it helped her escalate a lot of revenue on her OnlyFans account.

Surprisingly, Alex Pereira has remained silent about the entire fiasco. While several new updates have been dropped in the last few days, MMA fans still expect a reply from Poatan.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.