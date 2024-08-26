Alex Pereira Sparks Israel Adesanya Injury Speculation After UFC 305 Loss to Dricus du Plessis: ‘He Is Only Throwing Hands’

Alex Pereira has once again added a new angle to the recently concluded middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. Having secured a submission victory, Du Plessis retained the championship successfully at UFC 305. However, Poatan has a different suspicion brewing inside his head. In a recent appearance on his YouTube channel, Alex Pereira mentioned that Israel Adesanya might have been playing with an injury in the championship bout.

Breaking down Adesanya’s movements, Pereira opined that ‘Izzy’ lacked in delivering his signature low kicks throughout the match. Translated to English, Pereira stated, “Maybe Adesanya had an injury, I don’t know. You could see he kicked very little…That inside leg kick of Adesanya is very good…..he didn’t continue to do it..he is only throwing hands.” Although there has been no confirmation of Pereira’s claims, such a narrative could well taint the ‘clean victory’ takeaway of Dricus du Plessis.

Brewing significant bad blood between the two, the match was expected to be a banger. Although the action did not disappoint, it was predominantly Adesanya who was the aggressor. He kept striking as Du Plessis waited patiently to look for an opening. And right in the fourth round the South African found the ideal time to strike and caught ‘The Last Stylebender’ in a rear naked choke.

Advertisement

While revealing his strategy, Du Plessis stated that he wanted Adesanya to come hard at him. That way, ‘Izzy’ would be emptying his tank as the match progressed, giving Du Plessis enough room to launch an attack. And now having defended his belt successfully, Du Plessis will be waiting for Sean Strickland in January for a UFC 297 rematch.

However, for reasons unknown, Alex Pereira decided to get involved in the middleweight tussle. Having already conquered the middleweight gold once, Poatan expressed his desire to move down in weight to challenge ‘Stillknocks’ for the title. This was unlikely because Pereira is slated to face Khalil Rountree Jr. next. If he manages to beat Rountree Jr. Poatan might face Magomed Ankalaev next before considering a move to the heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland opined that Pereira posting about coming down the division was just a casual statement from the light heavyweight champion. ‘Tarzan’ mentioned that after getting comfortable in the upper weight class, and going through the rigorous process of cutting down the weight, Pereira has zero motivation to go through such pain. However, with Poatan continuing to subtly take shots at the middleweight division, it remains to be seen what he really has in mind.

Advertisement