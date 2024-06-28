Alex Pereira Speaks Out on Immediate Trilogy Hopes After Potential Jiri Prochazka Loss at UFC 303

Could a trilogy be on the cards for Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka? As UFC 303 approaches, Pereira hints at just that. Despite the controversy of their last match at UFC 295, where Pereira won via a hotly debated TKO, he's open to a rematch. "If Jiri wins on Saturday, a trilogy makes more sense for everyone," Pereira shared.

With both fighters sharpening their skills, this bout is more than just a rematch. It's a clash that could define the future of the light heavyweight division. Are you ready to see who really comes out on top?

Will UFC 303 pave the way for Pereira vs. Prochazka III?

Alex Pereira believes that an immediate trilogy fight with Jiri Prochazka makes perfect sense if Prochazka wins at UFC 303. In a recent interview, Pereira shared his thoughts on the potential outcome, stating, "If Jiri wins on Saturday, I think it makes more sense for the organization for us to have a trilogy. You have a lot of guys in line, but in terms of making a fight, that would make more sense."

Their first clash at UFC 295 ended in a second-round TKO victory for Pereira, but it wasn't without controversy. Many fans and analysts felt the fight was stopped prematurely, leaving a sense of unfinished business between the two fighters. Prochazka, known for his relentless fighting style and warrior spirit, has been eagerly preparing for this rematch.

As the main event of UFC 303, their bout is highly anticipated. The card also features exciting matchups like Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes in the co-main event and Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page in the welterweight division. Fans are in for a night of thrilling fights.

Pereira’s willingness to engage in a trilogy shows his commitment to delivering exciting matchups for the fans. He added, "You have a lot of guys in line, but in terms of making a fight, that would make more sense." His confidence and focus on entertaining the audience are evident as he prepares for this high-stakes rematch.

Holloway’s insight on Prochazka's edge over Pereira

Max Holloway recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 303 bout , predicting that Jiri Prochazka will dethrone Alex Pereira. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Holloway stated, "If there is a time to get Mr. Pereira in a fight, the time is now." He explained that Prochazka has been relentlessly training since UFC 300, while Pereira has been busy with world tours and side missions.

"Jiri was in his hut right after UFC 300 training for a fight. He left UFC 300, went back home to his hut and started training again," Holloway said. In contrast, he noted that Pereira has been "on the opposite side of the world doing world tours."

Holloway concluded, "If I was a betting man and a gambler, I'd have to go with Jiri." He believes the timing gives Prochazka a significant edge.

Whether Prochazka can dethrone Pereira and set the stage for a trilogy remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: fans are in for a spectacular night of fights. What do you think? Will Prochazka seize this moment, or will Pereira prove his dominance once again?