Alex Pereira, Stipe Miocic, or Tom Aspinall: Who Has the Best Chance to Beat Jon Jones? Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Answers

The scenario in the UFC heavyweight division is becoming quite confusing. While Jon Jones is the champion, a torn pec caused him to miss much of the action last year. This paved the way for Tom Aspinall to clinch the interim heavyweight crown. Naturally, it was expected that it would be Aspinall who will be facing Jones after the champ returns. Unfortunately, the reality has turned out to be quite different.

Jon Jones did not show an interest in fighting Aspinall, and instead, decided to face Stipe Miocic. And while tension brewed between the trio, the entry of Alex Pereira into the mix has made things more interesting. After dominating the light heavyweight division, Poatan expressed his wish to move up in weight. Thus, fans have started speculating as to who will be a worthy opponent for Jones. And reflecting on the matter, Randy Couture has given his two cents recently.

Randy Couture details Jon Jones’ worthy opponent

Former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture recently sat down with InsideFighting on YouTube. Answering the question of who Jones should face, Couture took the name of Stipe Miocic. However, the 61-year-old mentioned that he picked Miocic for only a solitary reason.

Detailing the same, Couture stated, “I think right now, because of experience, Stipe’s probably got the best shot at beating Jon.” He then went on to praise both Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira. Speaking about Aspinall, Couture stated that he is getting more confident with every fight and soon Jones might have a problem if he pushes the fight with Aspinall too long.

For Alex Pereira, Couture seemed to be a bit skeptical. He mentioned that moving up in weight was a very difficult thing to do. Although Poatan has shown immense promise, he still needs to beat a few more opponents in the light heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones recently confirmed his return to the ring. Soon after the news, Jones seems to have gotten himself into a legal tangle.

Jon Jones charged with assault

Jon Jones was caught off guard on the morning of March 30, when agents from the Drug Free Sport International(DFSI) visited him. Failing to provide a urine sample, Jones was asked to go for a blood test instead.

According to statements from Crystal Martinez, Jon Jones became agitated and threatened to sue them. Jones then allegedly became aggressive which led Martinez to feel threatened.

As a result, Jon Jones has been charged with interference with communications and assault. If proven guilty, the UFC heavyweight champion could face a fine of $1500 and up to less than a year in jail. Thus, with the online hearing scheduled for July 17, it remains to be seen what transpires next.

