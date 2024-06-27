Alex Pereira Supports Conor McGregor's Decision to Withdraw from UFC 303 Event

Former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor was scheduled to make his much-awaited return inside the UFC octagon after a long break of almost three and a half years this weekend at the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Conor McGregor was booked to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and sixth-ranked UFC fighter Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts war in the welterweight division.

Woefully, the UFC had to cancel the anticipated bout between the returning "Notorious" Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler after Mystic Mac injured his toe in a sparring session he was engaged in without safety gear.

Conor McGregor attracted a lot of hate towards him after he decided to pull himself out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view. Not only fight fans, but UFC fighters like Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria, Chael Sonnen, and many more took shots at Notorious.

McGregor's withdrawal from the massive sold-out UFC 303 event was a major shocker for the company. Ultimately, the UFC managed to find a worthy replacement for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler match-up after UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted the short-notice championship defense.

Recently, at the UFC 303 Media Day, Alex Pereira was asked about Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the main event due to a pinkie finger injury.

Alex Pereira extended his support towards Mystic Mac and expressed:

“I cannot judge whether he fights or not, because honestly, he's on a point of his life where he secured himself on many different financial aspects. Maybe he was fighting in a much different scenario than I was fighting. Perhaps if I were fighting in the situation where he is in life right now, I don't know if I would do it too. So, I cannot judge how bad it is."

He continued by explaining his thoughts about fighting with an injured toe:

“It is hard to fight with a broken toe. It is a risky decision, a hazardous decision. I broke one before the fight, and it was terrible. In the fight, I broke the other one. Maybe if it was the other one, I wouldn’t have been able to fight, so I cannot weigh that, but I made the right choice.”

When does Conor McGregor fight next?

The last time fight fans saw Conor McGregor in action inside the UFC octagon was in 2021, against his long-time rival and former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier at the UFC 264 pay-per-view.

The UFC 264 bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was a trilogy fight with a lot of buzz and drama around it.

Dustin Poirier was focused and stuck to his previous game plan of attacking Conor McGregor's legs. From the beginning of the fight, Diamond focused on landing some powerful shots on McGregor’s legs, and he was successful in landing some pretty vicious shots at McGregor's legs.

By the end of round one, Conor McGregor snapped his leg, and the fight was immediately stopped. The referee scored the fight in favor of Dustin Poirier, who was given a technical knockout victory.

Conor McGregor went on to repair his leg surgically and took almost three and a half years off to return. Dana White announced his return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, but unfortunately, two weeks away from the extravaganza, McGregor had to pull himself out of the fight due to injury.

Fans are now wondering when they will see Conor McGregor rumbling once again. Mystic Mac himself revealed in an interview that the injury is not that severe, and he and his team want to return as a fully fit Conor McGregor.

McGregor revealed that he is eyeing a return this same year, and his team and the UFC are considering October and September as potential return months.

