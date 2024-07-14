Alex Pereira to Aim for a Championship Match if He Does Go to Heavyweight

Alex Pereira is growing in stature every day in the UFC. Pereira, who joined Dana White’s promotion just three years back, has seen himself skyrocket to heights no one could imagine. Within these three years, he has claimed championship runs in two weight divisions of the UFC. After defending his belt twice against Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Pereira is almost running out of opponents!

There is a reason Alex Pereira is being touted as invincible. Poatan finished both Hill and Prochazka under two rounds. What’s more, during both the matches, Pereira got out of the octagon totally unscathed. And now, while the rumors are running wild for Poatan’s move to heavyweight, Alex Pereira himself has replied on the prospects.

Alex Pereira aims to go at the top soon

Alex Pereira is 37. Thus, he is not getting any younger. And looking at the domination Pereira has inflicted, the Brazilian now wants to climb further up the ladder. Sitting down on his YouTube channel, Poatan doubled down on his future endeavors in the UFC. Already a GLORY Hall of Famer, Alex Pereira is looking well on course to secure a Hall of Fame spot in the UFC as well.

Poatan made it clear that if he was to go up in weight, he would only be fighting for the belt. Pereira stated, “If I go to heavyweight, I would dispute the belt. Like I said, I’m 37, so I have to go directly to the top. Directly to the belt. Whether it’s Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, or whoever, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m just visualizing the belt.”

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev has been threatening to dethrone Alex Pereira from his reign. After a series of comments from Ankalaev, Pereira has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Alex Pereira foretells harder challenge for his opponents

Magomed Ankalaev has been touted by many as a worthy opponent to Poatan. Ankalaev, too, mentioned that he would knock Pereira out without using his wrestling skills. Replying to the statements, Pereira termed Ankalev as a person who is trying to ‘self promote’ and ‘belittle’ Pereira.

However, Poatan remains unfazed, because according to him, he is evolving every day. Pereira has also stated that he wants to fight one more time this year, preferably in December. Thus, with his next opponent probably being Magomed Ankalaev, it remains to be seen who prevails inside the octagon as the supreme fighter.

