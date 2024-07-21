Alex Pereira Winning Heavyweight Title Could Be ‘Historic’, Claims UFC Commentator

UFC commentator John Gooden has endorsed Alex Pereira's move up to heavyweight and fight for the title. Gooden claimed ‘Poatan’ is on the cusp of history, and given what he has already done, he should be granted the opportunity.

Gooden highlighted that winning world titles at three weight classes has never been done. He further added that, given Pereira’s age, the opportunity shouldn’t be missed, as it’s hard to guess when such an athlete will come by.

John Goodsen reflects on Alex Pereira’s heavyweight title aspirations

While Alex Pereira has been called out by Jake Paul for a boxing fight, ‘Poatan’ is contracted with the UFC. The former middleweight champion currently holds the light heavyweight title and has recorded two defenses.

Pereira has also been tipped to find success in the heavyweight division due to his physicality. Fight fans Fans are intrigued by the prospect of him facing Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall. He could also become the first-ever three-weight champion in UFC history.

Goodsen thinks Pereira shouldn’t be denied the chance, telling Middle Easy, “I don’t want to contradict what I said earlier; I really do like to see people defend their titles, but when you’ve got something staring you in the face, which is so historic. Do you almost give him that?”

He added, “Given his age and everything else, when will this come around again, this opportunity for the three-weight champ?”

Alex Pereira recently defeated Jiri Prochazka in a devastating manner at UFC 303. He holds wins against Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Prochazka, Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill, and more in the UFC.

All of the aforementioned names are current or former champions in the promotion. Pereira also seemingly has the physicality to tackle heavyweights.

Alex Pereira has made heavyweight stance clear

Many fans and experts, including undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones, claimed that Alex Pereira should fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall first. A win against ‘Honey Badger’ would warrant him a shot at the undisputed gold.

Pereira, however, has dismissed a potential fight against Aspinall. While ‘Poatan’ held the British athletic acumen in high regard, he isn’t interested in fighting for the interim belt.

The Brazilian knockout artist claimed he’d only be interested in fighting for the undisputed title with a move to heavyweight. Jones is currently the undisputed heavyweight champion and is expected to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

