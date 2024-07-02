Alex Pereira’s Coach Reveals Poatan Demanded Fight at UFC 305 After Knockout Win Over Jiří Procházka at UFC 303

Alex Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz recently revealed Poatan’s demands to fight at UFC 305. Soon after his stunning victory over Jiří Procházka, the light heavyweight champion wanted to fight as soon as possible in Perth, Australia.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has often talked about his desire to stay active in the fight business. Fans adore the Brazilian mixed martial artist for his commitment to fighting any contender at short notice.

Alex Pereira wants to fight at UFC 305 in Perth

UFC 303 was an eventful card headlined by Alex Pereira, who defended his light heavyweight belt against Jiří Procházka. The Brazilian contender viciously knocked out his opponent with a head kick early in the second round.

Since this fight was taken on short notice, it is expected that Alex Pereira would like to take a short break. However, this is not the case. Poatan’s coach Plinio Cruz, recently revealed the fact that the champion demanded to fight at UFC 305, which is right around the corner.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Plinio Cruz revealed that the champion wanted to fight in Perth at UFC 305. Although he claimed to have pushed back on the idea, Poatan appears stern in fighting as soon as possible.

Referring to Poatan as ‘crazy,’ Cruz claimed Pereira got back into training soon after beating Jiří Procházka at UFC 303. The champion is supposedly taking a serious approach to fighting in Perth.

“Alex Pereira is definitely fighting in the second semester of 2024,” said Plinio Cruz. Although he demands Poatan to take a break, it appears that the light heavyweight champion has no desire to stop training to fight at UFC 305.

UFC 305 is headlined by middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, who looks to defend his title against Israel Adesanya. Both contenders have shared hostile exchanges in the past which makes the fight more exciting than it already is.

Magomed Ankalaev goes off on Alex Pereira following UFC 303 win

After Alex Pereira knocked out Jiří Procházka, fellow light heavyweight contenders have been aiming for the belt. One such contender is Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian contender recently went after the Brazilian champion in a series of tweets.

The Russian contender wrote, “I will knock out Alex Pereira.” Despite acknowledging the Brazilian contender’s power, Ankalaev anticipated shutting Poatan’s lights out. He claimed to avoid wrestling and go for the striking against the kickboxer veteran.

He called himself the best light heavyweight fighter on the planet amidst the callout. Magomed Ankalaev, in the meantime, calls for a title shot against Alex Pereira, where he expects to dominate the champion without the wrestling.

Although he called Pereira’s knockout of Jiří Procházka impressive, Magomed Ankalaev believes Poatan will get the same fate. He expressed that the Brazilian champion possesses a weak chin and anticipates exposing it when they step into the octagon.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier, even the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev advocated for a Pereira vs Ankalaev fight. The Russian contender believes Magomed will emerge victorious in a massive upset win.