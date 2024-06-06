Alex Pereira's Hilarious Reaction to Jamahal Hill's Revenge Instagram Post: DETAILS Inside

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has achieved massive success in a very brief amount of time. In only three years of his early career, Alex Pereira has captured two UFC championships in two different competitive weight classes: middleweight and light heavyweight.

Alex Pereira has locked horns with some of the biggest and toughest challengers, most of whom have held championship gold before. Pereira has defeated some former champions in the last few fights and is building a spectacular mixed martial arts resume.

Lastly, the UFC light heavyweight champion squared off against a former champion who technically never lost UFC light heavyweight champion Jamhal Hill and had to vacate the strap after he sustained a severe Achilles injury.

Both fighters headlined the UFC 300 pay-per-view. Going into the fight, Jamahal Hill was pretty confident in his skill that he would defeat Alex Pereira and reclaim his championship. He did some trash talk in the buildup to the fight.

Jamahal Hill's trash talk rubbed Alex Pereira the wrong way. On fight night, Poatan shocked the world after he knocked out Sweet Dream with a first-round punch and retained his championship spectacularly. He even mocked Jamahal Hill at the end of the fight.

Jamahal Hill felt highly disrespected when Alex Pereira mocked him when he was unconscious in the octagon and thought it was beyond sportsmanship. Hill posted an Instagram post and promised Alex Pereira that he would come after him and do the same for him very soon.

Advertisement

Now, Alex Pereira has his hilarious response to Jamahal Hill’s revenge post. Under Hill’s revenge post, Pereira commented, “You reap what you sow, Chama.”

Later, Alex Pereira added a meme about himself and Jamahal Hill, in which Sweet Dream is seen crying, and his revenge post is attached to his picture. Alex Pereira mocked Jamahal Hill's picture in a collage with his comment attached.

What was Jamahal Hill’s revenge post

Former champion Jamahal Hill felt extreme disrespect when Alex Pereire mocked him with the famous TikTok hand gesture when he was unconscious on the octagon’s canvas. Hill felt Pereira’s actions breached the sportsmanship code. He will come after Poatan, take his revenge, and knock out Pereira, the same way Israel Adesanya did in their last fight in Miami.

Jamahal Hill posted, “Now I haven’t really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and Dog Walked your guy( Glover Teixeira ) in one of the most one sided ass whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!! I’ve never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him.”

Advertisement

He continued, “But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended my career, y’all think this is was funny or cool, Alex Pereira, you really set up a punch you couldn’t get to without a weird, confusing moment and did some weak shit but it ok because you will fight me again and my eyes won’t leave you until your as stiff as Izzy left you in Miami.”

Both fighters and their bonds will meet once again inside the UFC octagon, and only time will tell whether Jamahal Hill will get his revenge on Alex Pereira or Poatan will once again stop Sweet Dream.

ALSO READ: Jamahal Hill Throws $20K Challenge to Fans Trolling Him Over Revenge Post About Alex Pereira; Details Inside