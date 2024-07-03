Alex Pereira's Manager Hints at Next Opponent for Poatan After UFC 303 Victory; It's Not Magomed Ankalaev

Recently, UFC hosted the UFC 303 pay-per-view, where UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight strap against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch on two weeks short notice.

Originally, the UFC 303 card was crafted and built around the return of former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor, who was supposed to lock horns against the number sixth-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts fight at the welterweight division.

Woefully, UFC had to cancel the main event matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler after Mystic Mac injured his toe in a sparring session while he was preparing himself and sharpening his tools for the returning bout.

At the UFC 303 main event, Alex Pereira stunned fans after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the second round with a vicious head kick and retaining his championship.

Fight enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting to see what’s next for the UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after defending his championship twice.

The most popular name pitched and who is all over the internet is the name of a light heavyweight contender with a 12-fight fights win streak, Magomed Ankalaev.

Recently, the manager of Alex Pereira, Jorge Guimarães, commented under a post picked who could be the next challenger for Alex Pereira. Option (a) was Magomedv Ankalaev, option (B) was Jan Błachowicz, option ( c ) was Tom Aspinal, and option (d) was Jon Jones.

Jorge Guimarães commented and picked option b and picked Jan Błachowicz rematch, rejecting the anticipated matchup with Magomed Ankalaev.

Daniel Cormier thinks Magomed Ankalaev will be a tough match for Alex Pereira

Former UFC two divisional champion Daniel Cormier dropped an instant reaction video of the UFC 303 pay-per-view, where Poatan defeated Jiri Prochazka with a vicious head kick knocked in round two.

Daniel Cormier expressed his feelings while talking about the future of the light heavyweight division and the potential next opponent for Alex Pereira, according to him, his Magomed Ankalaev. DC feels like Mag.

Daniel Cormier said, “I think Magomed will be a difficult opponent for Pereira because Ankalaev has the skills to move Alex to the floor. But still, there is a danger when you try to move Pereira. With Alex, you can't shorten the distance that easily. He punishes you every time you get close to him.”

Alex Pereira’s UFC record

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Date: 6 Nov 2021

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:18

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Date: 12 March 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Date: 2 July 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 13 November 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 5

- Time: 2:01

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 9 April 2023

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:21

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Date: 30 July 2023

- Result: Win

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Date: 30 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Date: 14 April 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:14

9. UFC 303: Prochazka vs. Pereira 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2

- Date: 29 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Leg Kick)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

