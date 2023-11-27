Alex Smith destroys Tom Brady over NFL ‘mediocrity’ comment; Here's what the former 49ers QB said

Tom Brady made headlines last week after he criticized the NFL for its "mediocrity." The comments made by the football legend have caused a stir on social media and have prompted other NFL veterans, including Aaron Rodgers, Shannon Sharpe, and Chad Johnson, to speak out on the same issue.

Chad, Shannon, and Rodgers have expressed their agreement with Tom Brady. However, there is a notable former NFL player who disagrees with Brady's stance. Alex Smith has recently criticized Tom Brady's recent comments regarding the NFL, and his statement has generated a lot of attention online. Here is what Smith had to say:

Alex Smith's hard-hitting reply to Tom Brady's controversial "Mediocrity" comment

Alex Smith was recently seen on the Sunday NFL Countdown show by ESPN, during which he shared his take on Tom Brady calling out the "Medicricity in NFL."

So what happened was Tom Brady was a part of the Stephen A. Smith Show last week.

During that episode, Tom Brady talked about the current state of the NFL. The former NFL quarterback said there's more mediocrity in the NFL today compared to when he used to play. The primary reason he suggested for the same is poor coaching.

During a recent conversation on ESPN's show, Alex Smith shared his disagreement with the statement made by a retired NFL legend. Smith called out the former Tampa Bay quarterback for complaining about the quality of the sport, despite having played it himself as recently as last year.

"He hasn't been retired that long. He was just playing. He just won a Super Bowl in the 'current game.' Is he discounting that one?" former Commanders, Chiefs, and 49ers quarterback said.

Tom Brady's other statement was where he criticized the coaching of today's NFL for being inefficient in the overall development of the young players. The NFL legend said that the strict NFL rules have hindered the actual performance of the players in the game.

Alex Smith doesn't feel the same as Tom Brady. In fact, the former 49ers quarterback thinks the complete opposite of what the retired Tampa Bay quarterback feels about the NFL. Smith feels that, if anything, the game has become better in recent years.

Alex Smith believes that Tom Brady had no competition during his days

Tom Brady's last season in the NFL as the quarterback was with Tamba Bay Buccaneers, i.e., 2022-2023, after which he took retirement. So technically, the retired NFL legend was a part of the NFL's version that he criticized.

That's not all, Alex also thinks that Brady played in the least competitive division of the NFL. Brady just got the ticket to the playoff without much effort, that's what Smith's statement reflects.

"He played in the most uncompetitive division in NFL history. I mean, you come out of training camp in the biggest cupcake division, you got a ticket to the playoffs right away," Alex Smith said during his time at Sunday NFL Countdown.

Alex Smith has been working as an analyst for ESPN for three years now. Next year, Tom Brady is set to work as a commentator for Fox Sports. Despite his busy schedule, do you think he will respond to Alex's comment?