Alexa Bliss Hints at WWE Return Ahead of Bash in Berlin 2024; Here' What She Posted

Former WWE women's champion Alex Bliss was last seen inside the squared circle at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where she locked horns with the women's champion Bianca Belair. Since then, Bliss hasn't made any appearance, and the reason behind the same is that she was pregnant at the time with her husband.

In November 2023, Alexa Bliss welcomed her daughter into the world. Since Wyatt Sick's faction is assembled, fans have been suggesting Bliss will be part of the faction time and time. Recently, Alex Bliss dropped another massive tease for her WWE return ahead of the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

Alexa Bliss posted a gif of popstar Taylor Swift with “Are you ready for it” written on it, hinting her WWE return is near and fans should prepare themselves for her comeback to the company. There is a lot to do for Alexa Bliss in WWE.

The women's division has been on the rise since Triple H completely took over; WWE creatives, including a lot of superstars, have expressed in the past how creative and easy it’s been working under Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Alexa Bliss was rumored to return to the Royal Rumble 2024 pay-per-view. She was even among the top-ranked picks for the women's Royal Rumble 2024 winner in betting odds.

Advertisement

Currently, the storyline between Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan involving Dominik Mysterio is one of the best feuds on the WWE program. The dynamics of the storyline changed when the onscreen boyfriend of Rhea Ripley backstabbed her for Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024, and the same night Finn Balor cost Damian Priest his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.

At the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will lock horns with the team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

On the other hand, WWE started to build a storyline between newly crowned WWE women's champion Nia Jax and WWE Miss Money in the Bank 2024. Tiffany Stratton and Barbie Buff helped Jax capture the WWE women's championship at SummerSlam 2024. Down the line, WWE will build tension between Nia and Tiffy.

Former WWE women's champion Ronda Rousey gave an interview to Scott Fishman from TV Inside, where she talked about the growing structure of women in the world of combat sports. The Baddest Woman on the Planet expressed that women are rapidly progressing everywhere, especially in combat as a whole, from boxing, MMA, and WWE.

Advertisement

Talking about WWE in general, Ronda Rousey expressed that she still feels women are not getting the time on TV as much as male superstars get, but little steps matter seen is growing slowly.

She further added that there was a time near WrestleMania when she felt women in WWE were again pulled back. But since Vince McMahon is out and Triple H took over, she feels women in business are going forward under the umbrella of The Game, and she feels proud and encouraged to see the industry grow.

Ronda Rousey has also expressed her wish to work under the wing of Triple H. What do you think about former WWE women's champion Alex Bliss's WWE comeback? When do you think she will make a comeback, and what’s next for her? Comment down.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Chris Jericho Almost Bit Brock Lesnar’s Nose in Real-Life Altercation