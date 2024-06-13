Alexa Bliss Unveils New Look Amid WWE Return Speculations

Alexa Bliss underwent a hairstyle change recently, with the new look going viral on social media. Earlier, when she was actively wrestling, the Goddess of WWE had long hair with pink streaks at the end.

As seen in the new haircut, the former WWE Women's Champion's hair length looked at the shoulder length. She covered the brown hair roots with a blonde color, while the previous pink streaks from the long hair were completely gone. It remains to be seen if her new haircut is for the long-awaited return to WWE.



Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE for over a year

After her promotion to the main roster in 2016, Alexa Bliss became one of the prominent stars of the division, winning the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. In addition, she captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on three occasions with Nikki Cross and Asuka.

She has gone through a significant transformation in her career. Her gimmick has changed from the Goddess to a dark side along with Bray Wyatt.

However, her last appearance was in early 2023. She has been absent from WWE programming for over a year now.

Bliss announced in May 2023 that she was pregnant with her first baby with her husband, Ryan Cabrera. The couple welcomed Hendrix Cabrera on November 27, 2023.

The 32-year-old has been working hard to get back in ring shape following the pregnancy. Taking her recent haircut picture into consideration, she appears in good shape, and the fans might not need to wait too long to see her in the WWE ring once again.

Alexa Bliss' possible return to WWE

WWE has not confirmed an official date for her potential return. Considering she would come back after such a prolonged break, WWE might keep it a surprise.

Due to her previous association with Bray Wyatt, she might play a pivotal role in Uncle Howdy's rumored faction.

Through his QR hints, Uncle Howdy has suggested that the ultimate countdown of his big return could be on RAW next week. Only time till if she will appear on WWE TV for the first time in more than a year on June 17, 2024.

