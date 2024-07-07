Alexander Volkanovski Breaks Down Arman Tsarukyan vs Islam Makhachev Fight While Hinting a Move to Lightweight

Alexander Volkanovski thinks Islam Makhachev will be in for a bumpy ride against Arman Tsarukyan. The former UFC featherweight champion is currently nursing his injuries. Undoubtedly one of the best fighters in Featherweight, Volk shockingly got knocked out twice in two matches. First, it was Islam Makhachev against in lightweight and then it was against Ilia Topuria.

While he is temporarily out of the title picture, Volkanovski is not away from the fight game. Recently, he shared his take on the upcoming Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan fight . And needless to say, the Australian is expecting a banger.

Islam Makhachev has his task cut out

Alexander Volkanovski recently sat down for an interview with Freestylebender with Israel Adesanya’s brother, David. Discussing an array of topics, Volkanovski stumbled upon the upcoming lightweight championship clash. He opined that both the fighters are extremely capable of getting a knockout. Thus, fans can expect the duo not to go to the ground often.

Volk said, “So I’m expecting it to be another close, tough fight. I think it’ll be standing more. I think Arman’s shown that he can knock people out – same as Islam I guess as well. But Islam I think might be a little bit more calculated on the feet. But I think it’s gonna be a little bit more of a dog fight…There’s gonna be strikes, there’s gonna be scrambles, there’s gonna be a bit of everything.”

Interestingly, Volkanovski also explored the possibility of him making a switch to lightweight. Of course, he does want his rematch with Topuria, but the Australian is open to a lightweight fight. Volkanovski also name-dropped Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, expressing his desire to fight. Meanwhile, the former UFC featherweight champion also had things to say about Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski criticize Ilia Topuria

It has been quite a while since Ilia Topuria shocked the world. However, after becoming the featherweight champion, all eyes are on who his next fight will be. The recent turn of events hints at a possible matchup against Max Holloway. However, the future of the same looks unsure. Topuria has been going back and forth on social media, making things complicated.

Speaking on the same, Volkanovski criticized Topuria’s indecisiveness. He stated that after beating someone like Volk, Topuria should be ready to take on anyone anytime. Well, with doubts creeping into the mix, it’s on Dana White to decide who Topuria’s next opponent will be.

