Alexander Volkanovski claims Islam Makhachev would ‘100%’ not accept fight on 12 days notice ahead of UFC 294 clash

The clock is ticking this Saturday at UFC 294. Alexander Volkanovski will face UFC’s lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Both last fought at UFC 284, Where in a close five-round fight, Islam won by a decision.

Alexander Volkanovski replaced Charles Oliveira. The Great is confident about fighting Islam the second time and claims, He is going to shock the world. On the flip side, Islam says there are a lot of questions from the last fight, and he will answer all of them this time.

Volkanovski expressed on the UFC 294 event day, that if the roles were switched this fight wouldn’t be taking place. Islam would not agree to fight on 12 days short notice “If the roles were reversed, this fight is not happening. Islam is not fighting on 12 days notice. He needs to remember that.”

Islam Makhachev's response to Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev was asked by a report the same night about Volkanovski’s statement. Makhachev expressed that if Volkanocski had been offered a match with his featherweight title on the line. He would have never accepted this fight, he is out of risk.

Additionally, Islam said Volkanovski is just here to earn money, Reports then asked him about Alexander’s other statement where he said all pressure is on Islam not him. To which Makhachev responded, I am under no pressure, he is the champion he already finished Alexander in the past. He is going to repeat the same this Saturday at the UFC 294 event.

Furthermore, Makhachev said that even if he defeats Volkanovski a second time people are going to point out he entered a fight on short notice. However, Islam claims that all of these things do not matter. He will step into the cage and finish Volknovski this Saturday.

