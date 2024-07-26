Alexander Volkanovski Details When Belal Muhammad Got Angry At Him: 'You Really Got That Salty?'

Alexander Volkanovski is widely regarded as one of the nicest fighters in the UFC. However, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has a history of back-and-forths with The Great. The former featherweight champion narrates an anecdote where Bully B got angry at him.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Volkanovski claims Belal Muhammad was irate after he missed a call from him. The Australian contender clears all misconceptions about the supposed feud and states he does not hold any malice.

Alexander Volkanovski talks about the time Belal Muhammad got mad at him

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently narrated an anecdote where Belal Muhammad got mad at him. Bully B, who is one of the most jeered at fighters in the UFC, was mad at the Australian contender.

Belal Muhammad once posted on X, “Volk is fake; Holloway is the real champ.” This post was ahead of UFC 276, where Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway faced each other on the undercard of Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier.

According to The Great, Belal Muhammad posted this because Volk had not answered his call. “He just assumed that I was like, knocking him, like I wasn’t answering his calls on purpose,” said Alexander Volkanovski to MMA Fighting.

The former featherweight champion details the fact that he did not see the aforementioned tweets posted by Belal Muhammad. When he tried to call Bully B back, he appeared to be cordial despite the hostile posts.

When Volk found out about the posts, he appeared disappointed. “You really got that salty and angry, cause I missed your call?” said Alexander Volkanovski. However, it seems like the feud has ended between the two since the incident.

Volkanovski claims he does not hold any malice toward Belal Muhammad since the incident. Bully B has praised Volk on several occasions, despite the posts.

Leon Edwards and Daniel Cormier react to Belal Muhammad-Canelo Alvarez comparisons

Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face Leon Edwards in a five-round title fight in Manchester for UFC 304. Bully B is looking for redemption following the brutal eye poke incident at UFC Fight Night against the current champion.

Ahead of the fight, Muhammad’s striking coach, Horacio Gutierrez, compared the welterweight contender’s boxing to that of Canelo Alvarez’s. The Mexican boxer is widely regarded as one of the best fighters to step into the ring.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards, while recounting Gutierezz’s statement, could not control his laughter. Daniel Cormier, who was interviewing him, seemed oblivious to the aforementioned comparison.

“You’re lying,” uttered a shocked Daniel Cormier. Leon Edwards could not control his laughter as he stated the fact. The animosity between Rocky and Belal Muhammad seems to be growing with each and every day that passes by.