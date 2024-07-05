Alexander Volkanovski Expresses Desire To Fight Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira Before Ilia Topuria Rematch

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently expressed his desire to move to the lightweight division. He namedrops Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira as contenders he would be interested in fighting.

He also addressed the loss against Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski wants to fight the champion for the second time to get the featherweight belt back. The Australian contender has already fought in the lightweight division, and wishes to do it in the future.

Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira

Former champion Alexander Volkanovski has fought twice in the lightweight division. Both times, he took on current champion Islam Makhachev. Despite losing to the Russian fighter twice, The Great wishes to step in as a lightweight once more.

In an interview hosted by Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski gave his thoughts on future fights. The Australian fighter wishes to rematch Ilia Topuria for the lightweight championship belt.

However, the Australian fighter revealed that he told the UFC about not fighting until later in the year. However, it appears that Volkanovski regrets the proposal. The Great revealed the organization’s plans to host Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria in September.

The former champion expressed his disinterest in waiting for too long to fight Ilia Topuria. So, Volkanovski desires a fight in the lightweight division. The Australian fighter reveals he wants to fight Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira once he moves up.

“There's a lot of those exciting flights that I would love to do while I'm waiting,” said Alexander Volkanovski. It appears that the Australian contender wants to move up weight divisions while he waits for Topuria to fight Holloway.

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira have both suffered losses against Islam Makhachev. For the narrative of said fights, either fighter against Alexander Volkanovski would be an exciting match-up according to fans.

Ilia Topuria reacts to Alexander Volkanovski claiming he rejects fights

Alexander Volkanovski recently expressed his thoughts regarding the featherweight division. He claims Ilia Topuria is stalling the division by avoiding fights. The Australian contender also criticized the champion’s desire to fight Conor McGregor.

Ilia Topuria is not a happy camper at the moment. It appears that these remarks had angered the featherweight champion. The Georgian fighter completely disavows Volkanovski’s comments regarding said rejected fights.

“They don't pay attention to him for anything other than talking about me,” said Ilia Topuria. The featherweight champion also revealed that he is indeed not rejecting fights. The Georgian-Spanish fighter accused Volkanovski of being frustrated because of the loss.

Ilia Topuria also revealed his previous offers for a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski. The champion claims The Great has to take a break since he was on the receiving end of brutal knockout finishes.

The rivalry between the two is getting heated as days go by. Both fighters express their frustrations regarding each other. Although a fixed date is currently unknown, a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria is inevitable