Alexander Volkanovski Eyes ‘Massive Fight’ With Dustin Poirier at Lightweight After Islam Makhachev Wins at UFC 302

In the aftermath of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev remains the lightweight king. Did anyone expect such dominance? Alexander Volkanovski, who faced Makhachev twice, knows the challenge well. His two losses to Makhachev were tough. Yet, Volkanovski isn't backing down. What’s next for him?

He has his eyes on another massive fight. This time, it's Dustin Poirier. Poirier recently lost to Makhachev too. Could this be Volkanovski’s redemption? Both fighters have immense respect for each other.

Volkanovski thinks it would be a thrilling match. The potential for an exciting showdown is high. Volkanovski wants to fight later this year. Will Poirier accept the challenge?

Will they book Volkanovski vs. Poirier after Makhachev losses?

Alexander Volkanovski, after his two tough losses to Islam Makhachev, is looking for another massive fight. He has set his sights on Dustin Poirier. After Poirier's recent defeat, Volkanovski sees an opportunity.

"Dustin looked great," Volkanovski said. "He thinks he might be retiring. Not sure, maybe, just maybe, depending on what I'm doing; obviously, I want to fight later in the year."

He continued, "I don't know exactly what's happening. I don't want to wait too long either. So if the timing works, maybe me and Dustin can have a good fight. I know he wants good, fun fights. We've got a lot of respect for each other, and I think that would be a massive fight. That's something I'd be willing to do."

The recent bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 was intense. Makhachev defeated Poirier with a fifth-round submission. It was a D'Arce choke at 2:42 of the round that sealed the victory. Makhachev controlled much of the fight, especially on the ground.

However, Poirier showed resilience, stuffing several takedown attempts and landing significant strikes. The Prudential Center in Newark was buzzing with excitement as the American underdog fought hard.

But in the fifth round, Makhachev's skill prevailed. Poirier hinted at retirement after the fight, saying, "I think this could be it, honestly." This leaves the possibility of the Volkanovski-Poirier fight uncertain.

However, if Poirier decides to continue fighting, Volkanovski is ready and eager. Fans would undoubtedly love to see these two respected fighters go head-to-head. The respect and admiration they have for each other promise an exciting and honorable matchup.

So, fight fans, what do you think? Is Volkanovski vs. Poirier a fight you'd love to see?

