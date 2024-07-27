Alexander Volkanovski Gives a Hilarious Reply to Disrespectful Fan Taunting Him About Islam Makhachev KO

It is not very respectful for a fan to tease an athlete about their past failures. Unfortunately, Alexander Volkanovski had to go through a similar experience. Volkanovski was the undisputed king of the featherweight division. Back in 2023, he attempted to become a two-division champion and ventured into the lightweight division. Pitted against Islam Makhachev, their first faceoff at UFC 284 ended tantalizingly close in favor of Makhachev.

Coming in for a rematch at UFC 294, things went horribly wrong for Alexander Volkanovski. Trying to avenge his loss, ‘Volk’ suffered a brutal KO in the very first round, courtesy of a head kick from Makhachev. Making matters worse, the former featherweight king was disrespected by a fan, reminding him of the humiliation again.

Alexander Volkanovski has a sly reply to disrespectful fan

Alexander Volkanovski is currently taking time off after suffering back-to-back KO losses. While the Australian is supposed to make a comeback against the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway, some fans are throwing disrespect at the former champ.

In a live interactive session, Volk was asked by a fan how it felt getting head-kicked by Islam Makhachev. While the remark was utterly scathing, Volk did not seem to be bothered. Instead, he played along and said, “It felt real good.” Moments later, Volkanovski tried to sell the head kick by implying that he had forgotten about the incident due to its impact. Volk said, “What head kick? I don’t remember a thing. What happened? I got head-kicked?”

Well, putting the jokes aside, the featherweight king is itching to get his title back around his waist again. Suffering a shock defeat against Ilia Topuria, Volkanovski had earlier expressed his wishes to fight Dustin Poirier. But in a recent analysis, the Australian gave his two cents on the Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway fight.

Alexander Volkanovski foresees a Max Holloway domination

Ilia Topuria will be defending his title for the first time against the UFC BMF, Max Holloway. While most critics have inclined towards Topuria to retain, Volkanovski has a different opinion. Appearing in an interview with Michael Bisping, Volk mentioned that his bet was Max Holloway.

Detailing his pick, Volkanovski pointed out that although Topuria had powerful punches, Holloway’s chin was ‘elite’. This was evident in his match against Justin Gaethje, where the duo traded some ravaging blows towards the end of their fight. Thus, overall, Alexander Volkanovski is looking quite relaxed. Now it will be interesting to see if he can take himself to the pinnacle of the featherweight division again.

