Alexander Volkanovski Gives Scathing Verdict of Ilia Topuria’s Inactive Championship Reign; ‘UFC Aren’t Happy With It'

Alexander Volkanovski blasted Ilia Topuria for his inactive championship reign so far. ‘The Great’ criticized Topuria for chasing a Conor McGregor fight instead of taking on featherweight contenders.

Volkanovski further claimed that the UFC is also not happy with Topuria. He added that the current featherweight champion should stay in his lane.

Ilia Topuria, who recently claimed Conor McGregor is mentally broken , showed his interest in fighting the Irishman on multiple occasions. Alexander Volkanovski claimed that Topuria should fight top-ranked featherweight contenders instead.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Volkanovski said, “[Topuria] doesn't want to fight any of the top guys... what he's doing... I guarantee you the UFC aren't happy with it.”

The former champion added, “Especially him saying he doesn't want to fight anyone but Conor McGregor. Cmon mate, f***ing stay in your lane."

Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski via a devastating knockout at UFC 298 to become the featherweight champion. He has since received heroic ovations from Georgia and Spain.

‘El Matador’, however, hasn’t fought since his title win. A rematch against Volanovski, a showdown against Max Holloway, and more are among the possible fights for Topuria.

However, he has chased a Conor McGregor fight instead and has expressed disinterest in fighting top contenders. Alexander Volkanovski is not happy with the situation and has made his feelings clear.

During his legendary championship reign, the Aussie was very active and took on all-comers. He is clearly disappointed to not see the same sort of activity on Topuria’s part.

Alexander Volkanovski won’t wait if Ilia Topuria faces Max Holloway next

The rumor mill suggests Ilia Topuria will fight Max Holloway in the first defense of his featherweight title. If that’s the case, Alexander Volkanovski won’t wait and keep himself active.

He told Fox Sports Australia that he heard Ilia Topuria vs. Max has been confirmed, but he needs to talk with the UFC and see what exactly the situation is. He stated that he asked for some time off and the UFC granted it, and hence, if the league has come up with this new bout, he has to be “okay with it.”

He said, “I can’t expect the UFC to wait for me. But if they are going to do Ilia and Max, I just hoped it would be earlier because I want to fight this year, I don’t want to wait.”

Alexander Volkanovski has expressed interest in making a return to lightweight. The Aussie is keen on a face-off against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.