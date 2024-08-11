Alexander Volkanovski Predicts Complete Performance From Israel Adesanya: ‘Gets a Crazy Finish’

Alexander Volkanovski is rooting for Israel Adesanya. ‘The Last Stylebender’ will be facing Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title next week. Ahead of their fight, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski made a breakdown video on how the match might turn out to be. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski stated that Dricus du Plessis is an ‘unorthodox’ fighter. Terming the South African’s fighting style as ‘awkward’, the Australian placed his bets on Israel Adesanya.

According to ‘Volk’, ‘Izzy’ would be coming fully prepared for the match. Volkanovski mentioned that he is expecting a complete performance from Adesanya. The Australian stated, “I think Israel Adesanya is gonna put on that type of performance, where he goes out and gets a crazy finish.” He also pointed out that a fighter like Adesanya would be expecting du Plessis to come awkwardly hard at him.

Well, Dricus du Plessis has been on the upward curve in recent times. Having beaten the likes of Robert Whittaker, ‘Stillknocks’ has dominated his last two opponents. While his UFC 297 bout with Sean Strickland was termed as unfair by both Eric Nicksick and Strickland himself, there is no denying that du Plessis has earned his title.

Adesanya, on the other hand, has had a mediocre run so far. After losing his title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281, ‘Izzy’ did come back to avenge his loss. Unfortunately, Adesanya could not keep up with the good work and lost his middleweight belt to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Since then, Adesanya has been looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Leading up to the fight, the duo had quite a lot of verbal trash-talking going on. It all started when Adesanya decided to come into the ring in UFC 290 and confront du Plessis. ‘Izzy’ accused the Protean of insulting the glory of other African champions like Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou. He even lashed out at du Plessis for having a ‘colonial mindset’.

Dricus du Plessis too, did not sit quietly. He immediately clapped back at Adesanya and taunted him for his love of golf. Suggesting that golf can be a good retirement sport, the UFC middleweight champion further added fuel to the raging fire. Thus, with less than a week to go now, the upcoming fight is expected to be a banner. While the outcome is not yet known, it remains to be seen whether Adesanya can prove Volkanovski’s prediction right or will du Plessis retain it.

