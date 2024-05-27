Alexander Volkanovski Predicts Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev Ahead of UFC 302: Find Out

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is currently recovering from his last two knockout losses. Volk is undoubtedly one of the best featherweight fighters to ever step foot inside the UFC octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski lost his UFC featherweight championship in his last fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Prior to losing his championship at UFC 294, Volkanovski suffered his first significant loss against Islam Makhachev.

Alexander accepted a short-notice fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 after Charles Oliveira withdrew from the battle eleven days before the fight during a training camp.

Alexander Volkanovski recently predicted the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier championship match; Volk picked Islam Makhachev over Dustin Poirier.

While explaining, Volkanovski said, "I don’t think he (Islam Makhachev) is going to take too much risk on the feet because Dustin Poirier has great hands, great striking. I don’t think he’s going to play around. I think Islam is so good that it’s going to be a finish. I think it’s going to be a submission finish. Will it be in the later rounds, or can he get it done straight away? Can he get on top, work him, and pour on pressure on his way to getting a rear-naked choke? We have seen that.”

Islam Makhachev’s UFC Record

- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06

- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:43

- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

