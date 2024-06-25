Alexander Volkanovski Ready to Replace McGregor and Chandler at UFC 303, Company Rejects: Here's Why

UFC was all set to host another massive pay-per-view after the mega-success of the UFC 302 pay-per-view, where lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his championship crown against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

At the UFC 303 extravaganza, former two-divisional UFC champion Conor McGregor was booked to make his much-awaited return to the UFC octagon after a layoff of almost three years.against the sixth-ranked lightweight UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, UFC had to cancel the much-awaited main event bout between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor after Notorious sustained an injury during a sparring session ahead of the clash.

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the UFC 303 event was a major setback for the company. Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice and accepted to the main event of UFC 303.

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi recently dropped a YouTube video on his channel. Volk revealed that he pitched UFC to step in on short notice at UFC 303 and save the card after Conor McGregor pulled himself out.

Alexander Volkanovski said, “ So I was like hey, If you need someone, you know a guy. I did put my hand up, obviously seen that some people put that up so it got out there. Some people think I am mad but I am back into training now and I am excited to get back in there. That’s all it takes, just a little thing like that and I put my hand up.”

The last few months have been challenging for Alexander Volaknovski, as he lost twice via knockout. The first massive loss The Great suffered was at UFC 294 last year, while fighting Islam Makhachev on short notice.

Another major loss Alexander Volkanovski suffered was at UFC 298 pay-per-view earlier this year against undefeated featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria via second-round knock-out.

Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC record

1. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

- Date: Feb. 17, 2024

- Result: Loss

- Opponent: Ilia Topuria

- Method: Not Specified

2. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

- Date: Oct. 21, 2023

- Result: Loss (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: Kick; Round 1, 3:06

3. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

- Date: Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Yair Rodriguez

- Method: Punches; Round 3, 4:19

4. UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

- Date: Feb. 11, 2023

- Result: Loss (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

5. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Date: Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

6. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

- Date: Apr. 09, 2022

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Chan Sung Jung

- Method: Punches; Round 4, 0:45

7. UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega

- Date: Sep. 25, 2021

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Brian Ortega

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

8. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

- Date: Jul. 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Split Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision); 5 rounds

9. UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

- Date: Dec. 14, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

10. UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade

- Date: May. 11, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Jose Aldo

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 3 rounds

