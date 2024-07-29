Alexander Volkanovski Reveals a Fighter Was Involved in Hotel Brawl Post UFC 304

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed a brawl took place in the hotel following the UFC 304 pPV event in Manchester, England. The former featherweight champion said that one of the guys involved in the brawl was a fighter.

‘The Great’ is unsure whether the other guy was also a fighter. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former UFC featherweight champion claimed that he tried to help the security bring the situation under control.

Alexander Volkanvski details post UFC 304 brawl

Alexander Volkanovski recently gave a hilarious reply to a fan taunting him about the Islam Makhachev head-kick loss. Volkanovski is often cool as a cucumber but has revealed that a brawl took place in the fighter hotel after UFC 304.

The Aussie refused to name who was involved in it but confirmed that one of them was a fighter. He said on his YouTube channel, “Obviously a fighter, I didn’t know if the other guy was a fighter. I don’t think it was a random.” Volkanovski then hilariously claimed that he tried to calm the situation down, but the fighter had good movements and stepped around him and security on occasions.

Volkanovski once again refused to name it but said he is unsure whether there’s recorded footage of the incident. Check out Volkanovski’s clip below.

Alexander Volkanovski attended UFC 304 in Manchester and was also present in a pre-fight Q&A event. Apart from that, Volkanovski also enjoyed himself by arriving at Manchester United’s home ground, Old Trafford, and Manchester City’s Etihad.

The former featherweight king was accompanied by fellow UFC stars Michael Venom Page and Julianna Pena.

Alexander Volkanovski refuses to rule out lightweight return

Alexander Volkanovski is arguably the greatest featherweight of all time and was a longstanding champion of the division. He also tried his hands in lightweight in the UFC. After a stellar first fight against Islam Makhachev, he suffered a devastating knockout in the rematch, meaning he is 0-2 in the division.

Volkanovski, though, has refused to rule out a return to lightweight and in a recent chat with JNMEDIAUK, he claimed that names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje excite him.