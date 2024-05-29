Alexander Volkanovski Says UFC Fans Will See the Real Version of Him When He Returns to Fight Ilia Topuria

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has faced significant challenges over the last two years. He has experienced notable setbacks, including being knocked out for the first time in his decorated UFC career, losing his UFC featherweight championship, and suffering a second knockout.

Volkanovski stepped in on short notice to fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, after Charles Oliveira was injured during his fight camp. This decision proved costly when Makhachev knocked out Volkanovski with a head kick, stunning fans worldwide.

Later, at UFC 298, Volkanovski made his highly anticipated return to defend his championship against undefeated featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria. In a shocking turn of events, Topuria knocked out Volkanovski, claiming the championship and ending Volkanovski's iconic reign. Currently, Volkanovski is taking time off to recover from his recent losses.

In a recent interview with TheAllStarSports, Alexander Volkanovski expressed confidence in his ability to come back stronger. He stated, "You're gonna see the same Volk that you've always seen next time I step in there. You're not gonna see a timid Volk. The real Volkanovski will turn up, I guarantee you that. And let's see if Ilia can handle that. I want him to be tested against the best version of myself."

Joe Rogan Believes Alexander Volkanovski Defeated Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev faced off for the first time in a champion vs. champion match at UFC 284. Volkanovski, also known as "The Great," gave Islam Makhachev a tough fight for all five rounds, with the judges ultimately scoring the match in favor of Makhachev.

However, many fans and experts believed Alexander Volkanovski won the match, and Joe Rogan is undoubtedly one of those people. Discussing Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 1, Rogan expressed his opinion that Volkanovski had actually defeated Makhachev.

Joe Rogan said, “When Volkanovski fought Islam Makhahev the first time and he was perfectly prepared, it was an amazing fight. I thought he won. Then he loses the fight to Islam, he gets caught with that head kick, and then he gets knocked out by Topuria, so this is a short amount of time and then everything kind of falls apart. And I think it wouldn't have fallen apart if not for the rematch with Islam."

