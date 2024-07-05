Alexandre Pantoja Hints at Upcoming Big Title Fight: ‘UFC Has Already Talked to Me’

Alexandre Pantoja will be facing a surprise opponent next. Pantoja, with his in-octagon skills, has emerged as one of the best flyweights of recent times. His current undefeated run of 6 wins goes on to show the dominance Pantoja has over his opponents. With an impressive 28-5 record, he has defeated the likes of Manel Kape, Alex Perez, Brandon Moreno, and Brandon Royval.

In his last title defense in UFC 301 , Pantoja put up a technical masterclass to get the better of Steve Erceg. Thus, after defeating the big names in his division, Pantoja is waiting for a fresh challenge. And he seems to have already found it.

Alexandre Pantoja will fight again shortly

Alexandre Pantoja interacted with the reporters while attending the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. Speaking about his future in the division, Pantoja said that he is bracing up for something big.

The UFC Flyweight champion stated, “UFC has already talked to me. I expect something in in two, three months. I (cannot) say anything right now but it’s going to be huge for everyone and one name that I think nobody will expect. I’m super glad about the name. Very good for my career, it’s huge for me.”

Although Pantoja did not reveal the name of his next opponent, the excitement was visible in his words. Moving on, he also discussed the impressive talents coming in at the flyweight division. What’s more, the champion predicted a potential number-one contender bout as well.

Alexandre Pantoja impressed with the flyweight division

Manel Kape will face off against Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304 later this month. While Kape is a seasoned campaigner, Mokaev has taken the UFC by storm. Since his debut match back in 2022, Mokaev has been undefeated for six straight fights. Looking at the credibility of both fighters, Pantoja feels the bout will be a cracking one.

He also predicted that the winner would emerge as a potential number-one contender for his flyweight title. Pantoja also stressed how stacked the division was, with fighters of the highest caliber striving for gold. Name Dropping Tatsuro Taira, Pantoja thanked the fans who have supported the division through thick and thin.

Thus, with Pantoja looking excited for his next match, speculations have already begun. Will it be the winner of Kape vs. Mokaev? Or is it some completely different opponent bracing up to take on the flyweight? We’ll have to wait and watch.

