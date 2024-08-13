In the world of sports and social media, few couples have garnered as much attention as NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios and influencer Alix Earle.

Their relationship, which began amidst controversy, has blossomed into a much-talked-about romance that continues to make headlines and hook fans and followers alike.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle’s Rocky Relationship Start

The couple's journey began with a cloud of speculation hanging over them. This was because Berrios', fresh off a breakup with Sophia Culpo, sister of former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, found himself at the center of cheating allegations.

Culpo hinted at a "betrayal" in her last relationship during an Instagram Q&A, sparking rumors about the nature of Berrios and Earle's early interactions.

Berrios attempted to clear the air through an Instagram Story, stating that he and Culpo had ended their relationship in January 2023 because "things weren't working out."

However, Culpo fired back in a now-deleted TikTok Story, claiming, "The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl."

Amid the swirling rumors, Earle addressed the situation on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

She revealed that she had asked Berrios for "receipts right away" to verify his account of events.

Despite the controversy, the couple chose to move forward with their relationship.

Initially, Berrios and Earle kept their relationship under wraps.

Even after making their red carpet debut at the ESPYs in July 2023, a source told People, "Maybe in traditional Hollywood terms, that could be interpreted as a 'hard launch' of a relationship, that's not what it was at all…The two have always agreed they were not exclusive or official."

It wasn't until months later, during a live Call Her Daddy podcast, that Earle officially confirmed their relationship.

When host Alex Cooper asked if she had a boyfriend, Earle responded with a simple, "I mean … yes."

Since going public, Berrios and Earle have fully embraced their status as a high-profile couple.

Berrios, in particular, has shown enthusiasm for Earle's social media-centric world.

He's made frequent appearances in her TikTok videos, including a playful Barbie Girl lip-sync and dressing up for formal events.

Speaking to the New York Post, Berrios expressed his support for Earle's career: "She has her brand, it's her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other."

He added, "Whatever she needs, I'm down to do it. And she's been great about it. I've tried to be good about it. And like I said, it's been a lot of fun."

Despite their seemingly picture-perfect relationship, Berrios and Earle have faced their fair share of challenges.

Breakup rumors have circulated on several occasions, most recently during Earle's solo appearance at Coachella in April 2024.

Fans expressed concern when Berrios was noticeably absent from Earle's social media posts during the festival.

One commenter wrote, "Guys are we not concerned that there hasn't been a mention or peep about Braxton."

Earle quickly put the rumors to rest with a TikTok video featuring Berrios, captioned, "when ppl think we broke up bc I didn't bring him on one trip."

The video served as a clear message to fans that their relationship remained strong.

Are Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle Planning to Get Married?

As their relationship continues to flourish, talks of marriage have begun to surface.

In December 2023, Berrios revealed on Fan Duel TV's Up & Adams that his coach, Mike McDaniel, had offered some unexpected advice: "Get married, everything gets better."

When asked about the possibility of marriage in March 2024, Berrios responded, "We'll see. We'll see. It's going well … we're happy."

While not committing to anything, the football star's response left the door open for future possibilities.

With Berrios's demanding NFL schedule and Earle's jet-setting lifestyle, the couple has had to navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

In July 2024, they shared their secret to staying connected on Earle's podcast, Hot Mess.

Earle explained, "Our one thing is that I call Braxton if I go out. I call Braxton before I go to bed."

Berrios confirmed that he follows the same practice, emphasizing the importance of open communication when they're apart.

As Berrios gears up for the 2024-2025 NFL season, the couple's commitment to maintaining their connection will be put to the test.

It will be interesting to see if the latest power couple in town will be able to overcome the obstacles or not, yet the fans remain optimistic about the future of this high-profile romance.