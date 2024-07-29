Alix Earle's Boyfriend Braxton Berrios Reveals if NFL Stars 'Have Girls in Different Cities'

TikTok influencer Alix Earle’s boyfriend and NFL star Braxton Berrios addressed a viral rumor in a podcast episode teaser. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver opened up about women waiting for NFL athletes in every city they go. American football fans do not trust the 28-year-old. They believe that Berrios is covering up for his pals.

Earle and Berrios have been dating since November last year. The social media star has over seven million followers and one billion views on TikTok. She also boasts more than four million followers on Instagram. She started the Get Ready With Me (GRWM) trend.

Berrios is a one-time Super Bowl champion. He signed for the Miami Dolphins last year. Berrios’ answer might affect his relationship with Earle.

Braxton Berrios on whether NFL athletes have girls in different cities

Berrios will feature in his girlfriend Alix Earle’s Hot Mess podcast. Earle recently dropped a teaser of the upcoming week’s podcast. She questioned his beau about NFL players having different women waiting for them in every city they visit. Braxton denied the rumor.

“Not in season,” the Dolphins WR said. “Not at all,” the player immediately clarified. But the fumble had already done the damage. Fans flocked to the internet with their hilarious theories following Berrios/ response.

“Braxton is being loyal to the homies, but that is the most false statement,” a fan commented. Another supported his fellow fan by saying that Braxton is covering for the homies. “Braxton LYING thru his teeth w that one im sorry,” nobody believed the wide receiver.

Many fans were certain that Berrios was being loyal to his homies. They claimed that he made the decision to protect his boys. Berrios’ comments were received with multiple hilarious jabs from the fans.

Did Braxton Berrios cheat on Alix Earle with Olivia Culpo’s sister Sophia?

Braxton Berrios dated Olivia Culpo's younger sister, Sophia, before his relationship with Earle. The NFL star met the TikTok sensation in early 2023. But the pair didn't make any official announcement until November of that year.

Fans started speculating that Berrios cheated on Sophia with Earle. The TikTok star addressed the rumor on her podcast. “Unless you were dating in March, I did not home-wreck your relationship,” she told Sophia on air.

Earle and Berrios have been spotted at various locations flaunting their love for each other with PDA. They never shied away from mentioning each other in their interviews. The couple flew to Europe for a romantic getaway this summer. They were spotted relaxing on a beach in Italy. The pair also attended a high-profile wedding in France.