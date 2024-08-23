Alix Earlie Dials Up the Heat With Bikini Pics, Makes Fans Envious of Boyfriend Barxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios is becoming the center of envy for his fans, thanks to his girlfriend Alix Earle. The TikToker has been influencing thousands ever since she became a sizzling internet sensation. Flaunting her figure to her 4 million followers on Instagram, Earle is flexing her abs and legs, enough to make everyone jealous.

Taking to her feed, Earle posted a series of pictures straight from her vacation to Italy in some smoldering bikinis. With the aesthetic streets serving as the perfect backdrop, Alix started posting bikini pics from early July, about the time she started her vacation in Italy. The first bikini post was on July 3, where Earle donned a white and blue swimsuit, posing boldly on a yacht with her boyfriend Berrios.

Later, she took to her Instagram to flaunt her white, blue and red stripped bikini on August 12 straight from Sorrento’s beachside. She also posted a carousel of pictures the following day, with pictures of her donning a classic black bikini with gold accents and another blue swimsuit with a white lace coverup.

After all, Alix is a professional at modeling in her beachwear outfits since she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. The social media star walked down the SI Swimsuit Swim Week show in the first week of July, clad in a shiny dark turquoise blue swimsuit. What made the walk particularly special for Earle was getting to share the stage with her sisters—biological sister Ashtin Earle and half-siblings Isabel and Penelope.

Along with being a cover page model for SI Swimsuit, Alix Earle has also collaborated with Flaunt magazine for the cover of the April edition, resulting in some more smokey hot pictures. However, Alix looks the happiest, with an ear-to-ear smile when posing with her boyfriend Berrios.

The Miami Dolphins WR has been linked with Earle since May 2023. Their public displays of affection have stolen the spotlight at various public events, right from their first public appearance at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, New York. However, they were yet to confirm their relationship rumors.

A few months later, cameras caught the couple making their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards. The duo had been dropping hints on their social media pages as well. It was first on Sep. 23 that Alix posted a cryptic picture with her now-boyfriend with their faces hidden, blowing up the rumors. “Just friends?” she captioned, increasing the curiosity of her fans.

Later, on Berrios birthday on Oct. 7, 2023, the couple decided to make their relationship official as Alix posted a picture of her kissing her ‘NFL man’, captioning it as “hbd nfl man.” After the picture, Alix was spotted publicly cheering for Berrios during his games while donning a Miami varsity jacket.

She even posted about several Miami games she attended on her social media. As the two progressed in their relationship, fans got to witness several pictures of the couple together enjoying their exotic beachside vacations, the most recent one being their vacation to Italy. As the NFL season kick starts, fans would expect Alix Early to make more appearances in Miami games.