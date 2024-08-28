Aljamain Sterling Claims UFC Stacked the Deck for Sean O'Malley; Compares Rise to Jake Paul's Path

Aljamain Sterling has some strong opinions about Sean O’Malley’s rise in the UFC. He thinks the UFC has been stacking the deck for ‘Sugar.’ Has O’Malley really proven himself as a top contender, or has he been given an easier path? Sterling argues that O’Malley has only faced one ranked opponent before getting a title shot.

Is it fair to compare O’Malley’s rise to Jake Paul’s boxing career? Sterling seems to think so. He believes the UFC gave O’Malley the best chance to succeed. Is this just a strategic move by the UFC, or is O’Malley’s title reign truly earned?

Aljamain Sterling didn’t hold back in his criticism of Sean O’Malley’s journey to the UFC bantamweight title. According to Sterling, O’Malley hasn’t truly proven himself against top competition. “He fights one ranked guy and gets a title shot, split decision, all be it. This is not me hating; this is calling a spade a spade,” Sterling said during his appearance on Verse Us with Eric Nicksick.

He went on to claim that the UFC stacked the deck in O’Malley’s favor. “UFC wanted to give him the best opportunity they could to become a world champion by hindering and stacking the deck against his opponent,” Sterling added.

O’Malley’s rise, according to Sterling, is like Jake Paul’s boxing career, where Paul faced opponents that allowed him to shine. Despite the criticism, O’Malley is set to defend his title soon against Merab Dvalishvili. Fans are eager to see if O’Malley can prove his doubters wrong and show that his title reign is more than just a product of favorable matchmaking.

Sean O’Malley isn’t holding back when it comes to Conor McGregor. In a recent YouTube video, O’Malley called McGregor a “dork,” which is surprising considering he once looked up to the Irish star. Now, as he prepares for his title defense against Merab Dvalishvili at The Sphere, O’Malley has his sights set on surpassing McGregor as the UFC’s biggest icon.

O’Malley laid out his plan, saying, “Right now it’s Conor McGregor [highest selling pay-per-view fighter], 100 percent. He’s a dork, but it’s the truth. For me to get to that, I need to go out there and knock out Merab, I go up to [145 pounds], I beat Ilia [Topuria], I beat Max [Holloway], I beat Umar [Nurmagomedov].”

O’Malley’s criticism appears to stem from McGregor’s skepticism about his USADA bans, which O’Malley insists were the result of tainted supplements. This back-and-forth has added a new twist to their dynamic, making things even more intriguing. Is O’Malley truly the next big thing, or just another fighter benefiting from the spotlight?