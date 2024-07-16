All 32 NFL Team’s Best Performance in Last 15 Years Ft Raiders, Dolphins, Chiefs and More

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are the only two clubs that have performed the best, according to the NFL's records from the last 15 years. Both teams are from the American Conference, which demonstrates the AFC's dominance over the last 15 years.



The Kansas City Chiefs have demonstrated great consistency by winning numerous Super Bowls (2020, 2023, and 2024) and AFC Conference Championships (2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023). Similarly, the New England Patriots have won three Super Bowls (2014, 2016, 2018) and five AFC championships (2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Let's look at the records of the teams that have won the Super Bowl, the Conference Championship, divisional playoffs, wild card games, and the teams that haven't won anything in the last 15 years.

Also Read: Here’s How Patrick Mahomes Reacted to Being Ranked No. 1 QB in NFL

Teams that have won the Super Bowl

Apart from the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, nine other teams have won the Super Bowl in the last 15 years.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of 2022, winning their second title after 1999. The Rams have made multiple playoff appearances, most notably in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021. In 2018, the Rams made it to Super Bowl LIII but fell to the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles won Super Bowl LII by defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in 2017, and they have made the playoffs eight times, reaching the Super Bowl twice.

Advertisement

Denver Broncos: The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers in 2016. The Broncos reached the playoffs in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. Their 2011 season featured a memorable Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, spearheaded by Tim Tebow.

Seattle Seahawks: Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII (2013) with a 43-8 victory against the Denver Broncos, and they made the playoffs in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl by 34-31. Joe Flacco was chosen as the Super Bowl MVP. The Ravens have also made many postseason appearances during the last 15 years, in 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

New York Giants: The Giants defeated the New England Patriots 21-17 in a thrilling Super Bowl rematch, with Eli Manning winning his second MVP award.

Green Bay Packers: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl by 31-25. Aside from this, they made important playoff appearances in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints won their first Super Bowl, beating the Indianapolis Colts by 31-17. They've also made four playoff appearances since then (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), but no championship.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jackass Personality Steve-O Was Paid USD 100,000 to Feature in NFL 2K5

Teams that won Conference Championship but no Super Bowl in last 15 years

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers advanced to the Super Bowl by winning the American Football Conference (AFC) in 2010, but they were defeated 31-25 by the Green Bay Packers. Their postseason appearances are in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals won the AFC North and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans in the playoffs before the 2021 Super Bowl. They have also made many appearances in the playoffs during the last 15 years.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts won the AFC and reached Super Bowl XLIV but lost to the New Orleans Saints by 31-17 in 2009.

San Francisco 49ers: The San Francisco 49ers won the National Football Conference (NFC) and made it to Super Bowl XLVII, but were defeated by 34-31 by the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

Carolina Panthers: After concluding the season 15-1, the Panthers won the NFC Championship Game over the Arizona Cardinals but lost the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons had an outstanding season, finishing 11-5 in 2016. They also won the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers but were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Patriots.

Teams that have won a Divisional Playoff in the last 15 years

Detroit Lions (2023)

Buffalo Bills (2020)

Tennessee Titans (2019)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2017)

Minnesota Vikings (2017)

Arizona Cardinals (2015)

New York Jets (2010)

Chicago Bears (2010)

Teams that have won a Wildcard Game in the last 15 years

Los Angeles Chargers (2009)

Dallas Cowboys (2010)

Houston, Texas (2012)

Cleveland Brown (2021)

Teams that are yet to win a Playoff Game in the NFL in the last 15 years

Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Commanders