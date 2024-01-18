Watt Brothers: How Many Watt Brothers Are There And Everything You Need To Know About Them

The Watt Brothers, J.J., Derek, and T.J., have carved a remarkable niche for themselves in the NFL, each with a unique and impressive journey. J.J. Watt is the eldest of the trio and has established himself as a formidable force in the league. Derek Watt, the middle brother. T.J. Watt, the youngest, has also made a name for himself in the NFL.

Who is J.J. Watt? A Storied Career and Personal Life

Born on March 22, 1989, in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Justin James "J.J." Watt showed early signs of athletic promise. Growing up in a sports-oriented family, with a firefighter father and a mother who was a building operations vice president, Watt initially played ice hockey but eventually shifted his focus to football.

J.J. Watt's journey to NFL stardom began in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. As a high school athlete at Pewaukee High School, he excelled not only in football but also in basketball, baseball, and track and field, setting a new school record in shot put in 2007. His high school achievements included the Woodland Conference Player of the Year Award and being named the team's MVP.

Watt began his college football career at Central Michigan University as a tight end. However, he soon transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he switched to playing as a defensive end. His college career was marked by significant achievements, including being named Wisconsin's Scout Team Player of the Year and winning the Ronnie Lott Trophy in 2010. By the end of his college tenure, Watt had made a name for himself with his impressive defensive skills.

At Wisconsin, Watt's performances, including impressive tackle and sack statistics, elevated his profile, making him a promising NFL prospect.

Entering the NFL in 2011 as a first-round pick for the Houston Texans, Watt quickly established himself as one of the league's top defensive players. His initial contract with the Texans was a four-year deal worth $11.24 million.

Watt's time with the Texans was transformative, as he led the team to its first playoffs and received numerous accolades, including three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

His contract with the Texans, extended in 2014, was valued at $100 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time.

Watt's professional journey was also marked by a series of injuries, including a herniated disc, a tibial plateau fracture, and a torn pectoral, among others. Despite these setbacks, his resilience and determination saw him return to the field, time and again, showcasing his indomitable spirit.

In 2021, Watt signed a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career. His impact on the field continued to be significant, proving his worth as one of the top defensive players in the league.

Off the field, Watt is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly following Hurricane Harvey, when he raised approximately $40 million for relief efforts in the Houston area, contributing $1 million of his own funds.

These efforts earned him honors such as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year for 2017.

J.J. Watt's personal life, particularly his relationship and family life, has been quite harmonious and joyous. He is married to Kealia Ohai Watt, an accomplished soccer player. Their relationship started in early 2016 and was initially kept low-key. They met through Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Kealia's sister, Megan Cushing. The couple's connection was founded on their shared passion for athletics, and they officially revealed their relationship later in 2016.

The couple's relationship grew stronger over the years, leading to their engagement in 2019. They tied the knot on February 15, 2020, in a beautiful ceremony held at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort in the Bahamas. They chose the scenic Versailles Gardens as their wedding venue, surrounded by details of the 12th-century cloister.

In terms of family expansion, J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcomed their first child, a son named Koa James Watt, born on October 23, 2022. This addition to their family marked a new chapter in their lives, bringing immense joy and fulfillment.

Before marrying Kealia Ohai in 2020, J.J. Watt had a relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in 2015. Additionally, he had an encounter with Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn in 2016.

After an illustrious career, J.J. Watt announced his retirement in December 2022, concluding his journey in the NFL. His legacy in the sport is marked not only by his achievements on the field but also by his impactful contributions off the field.

Throughout his career, Watt has exemplified dedication, resilience, and a commitment to giving back, making him one of the most respected figures in American football history.

Who is Derek Watt?

Derek Watt, born on November 7, 1992, shares his roots with his famous brothers in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

Attending Pewaukee High School, Derek Like his siblings, he found his calling in football, showcasing his talents, which he continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

During his time with the Badgers, he played a pivotal role in the offense, Notably, he contributed to Melvin Gordon’s record-breaking rushing yards during his time with the Badgers. His college career included impressive receiving stats, showcasing his versatility on the field.

Derek's professional football journey began when he was drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Chargers from 2016 to 2019, contributing as a running back, fullback, and in special teams roles.

In March 2020, Derek signed a significant contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, worth $9.75 million over three years, which led to a reunion with his brother T.J. Watt. Despite some challenges, including a concussion in 2020, he continued to play a significant role in the team, contributing both as a fullback and on special teams.

Throughout his NFL career, Derek has shown his adaptability and effectiveness, notably scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 season. Currently, Derek Watt is a free agent in the NFL.

Personal life

Derek Watt is married to Gabriella Watt, whom he tied the knot with on February 17, 2018. Derek and Gabriella met and began dating around 2015. Their relationship blossomed over the years, leading to their engagement and eventual marriage.

The couple's wedding took place in a beautiful beach ceremony. Gabriella, a Penn State graduate, is known for her career as a sideline reporter, and she has also worked as a sports anchor for WYLN-35. More recently, Gabriella embarked on a new career path as a realtor at Coldwell Banker Elite, as shared on her social media platforms.

Derek and Gabriella have been blessed with two sons. Their first son, Logan James Watt, was born in February 2019, and their second son, Brayden George Watt, arrived in December 2020. The couple often shares adorable moments with their children on social media, depicting a nurturing and joyous family life.

Who is T.J Watt?

T.J. Watt, born Trent Jordan Watt on October 11, 1994, is a renowned American football linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League (NFL).

Raised in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Watt's passion for football was nurtured from a young age. He attended Pewaukee High School, where his skills on the field began to shine, laying the foundation for his future football career.

Watt played college football at the University of Wisconsin, a significant step that propelled him further into the football limelight, making a name for himself as a formidable edge rusher. His college career was marked by impressive performances, setting the stage for his entry into professional football.

Watt's professional career took off when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year contract with the Steelers worth $9.25 million, fully guaranteed, with a $4.87 million signing bonus. Watt quickly rose through the ranks, earning a starting position as right outside linebacker in his rookie season.

Watt has made significant achievements in his career, including multiple Pro Bowl selections and being named First-team All-Pro. Watt's accolades include the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and being the first player in Steelers' history to win the team's Most Valuable Player award in 3 consecutive seasons.

Watt's contract and salary have been notable throughout his career. In 2021, he became the highest-paid defensive player in the league with a four-year deal worth $112 million, including an $80 million guarantee.

This contract came after a series of successful seasons with the Steelers, during which he demonstrated his value as one of the league's top pass-rushers.

Throughout his career, Watt has faced injuries, including a significant one in 2022, which led to him being placed on injured reserve. However, his resilience and dedication to recovery have allowed him to return to the field and continue his high level of performance.

He continues to be an active and impactful player in the NFL.

T.J. Watt's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. He has also been involved in endorsement deals with brands like Six Star Pro Nutrition and Reebok, contributing to his income and public presence.

Watt maintains a rigorous training and health regimen. His diet and workout routines are tailored to support his demanding role as a professional athlete.

Regarding his personal life, Watt has been in a long-term relationship with Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer player. The couple first met in 2016 at the University of Wisconsin, where they were both student-athletes. Their relationship blossomed during their time in college, and they have been together ever since.

Dani Rhodes is an accomplished athlete in her own right. She made her mark as a soccer player at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she achieved significant recognition, including the 2015 NSCAA All-American award and being named the Wisconsin Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.

Rhodes continued her soccer career professionally, playing for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League and later signing with the Icelandic top-tier soccer club Þróttur Reykjavík.

The couple's engagement was announced in July 2021 through social media, where they shared their happiness and excitement with their followers. Their relationship culminated in a beautiful wedding in July 2022, held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The couple's relationship has been strong and steady, marked by shared experiences in collegiate sports and a shared love for athletics.

The Watt brothers are known not just for their on-field prowess but also for their close-knit family ties. Their parents, John and Connie Watt, have been instrumental in their upbringing, instilling values of hard work and dedication. Their grandfather, Jim Watt, was also a significant inspiration in their lives.

Each of the Watt brothers has left a distinct mark on the NFL, showcasing their unique talents and dedication to the sport. Their journey from a small town in Wisconsin to the professional football stage is a story of hard work, resilience, and familial support.