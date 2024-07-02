All Celebrities Spotted At Wimbledon 2024 Ft Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, David Beckham And More

Tennis Core is dominating the trend cycle this summer, regardless of whether you've watched Challengers. And what better way to test the trend than to keep an eye on all the celebrities and royal styles during this year's Wimbledon Championships?

The famous tennis event is frequently attended by royalty and celebrities, including Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, and Emma Watson.

This year's Wimbledon is happening at the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club from July 1 to 14. While the iconic Wimbledon royal box makes it much easier to detect a celebrity among the hundreds in attendance, a few still manage to slip in unannounced.

All the celebrities spotted at Wimbledon 2024

Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough and his daughter Susan Attenborough were snapped on the first day of Wimbledon. The 98-year-old British broadcaster smiled broadly as the throng celebrated his entrance. David makes it a point to go every year, and Susan usually joins him.

David Beckham

David Beckham is another star who makes it a point to attend Wimbledon every year. Quite often, the former footballer will accompany his mother. Sandra Beckham's presence in David's new documentary, Beckham, earned her a devoted following. The couple was observed on day one of Wimbledon at Centre Court, socializing with the Attenboroughs.

Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

While Princess Catherine has yet to appear, another pair of royals was observed seated outside the elite royal friends and family box. On the first day of Wimbledon, the Crown Prince of Greece, Pavlos, and his daughter Princess Maria-Olympia sat next to the Delevingnes.

Lord Frederick Windsor

On Wimbledon's first day, Lord Frederick Windsor was spotted keeping a low profile in the Centre Court stands. The son of Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent appeared to be very involved in the game in front of him!

Roger Federer

On Wimbledon's first day, Roger Federer was seen lighting a smile while the fans applauded the man as he was seen wearing a Beige color Tuxedo.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was also there on the first day and he was seen wearing a black shade, blue jacket and blue shirt.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz were spotted together to enjoy the first day of Wimbledon 2024.

Tom Cruise

Hollywood’s favorite action hero was spotted wearing a blue tuxedo with a huge smile while enjoying the game.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is known for being Spiderman or for being one of the men behind Facebook, but Garfield was seen with a serious look watching Wimbledon.

Emma Watson

Harry Potter fans everybody's favorite Hermoine was also seen enjoying the game alongside many other celebrities who were there to watch the game.

